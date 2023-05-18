Big Gigantic, Local Natives and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Local Natives' Time Will Wait for No One tour comes to Mission Ballroom on Thursday, September 21. Tickets, $39.50-$85, are on sale now.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
New Show / On Sale Dates
BALL ARENA
Lil Durk: Sorry for the Drought Tour: With DD Osama, Sat., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., $39-$149.50
BELLCO THEATRE
Christian Nodal: Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $96-$287
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Pallbearer: Tue., June 27, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50
KPOP Night: Official FAN EXPO After Party: Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Buscabulla: 11:11 Summer Tour: With Brijean, Sun., July 23, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Up All Night: A One Direction Party: Sat., Aug. 26, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25
Foy Vance: Regarding the Joy of Nothing Tour: With Bonnie Bishop, Fri., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $30-$35
Attila: About That Life 10 Year Anniversary Tour: With Gideon, Ten56 and Until I Wake, Tue., Sept. 26, 6 p.m., $27.50-$32.50
Yam Haus: Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $18-$22
BOULDER THEATER
BoDeans: Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$32.50
Band of Horses: Sat., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $44-$48
KAMAUU: Lacuna in the House of Mirrors Tour: Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $22-$25
Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter: SuperBlue: Sun., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $29.50-$37.50
Aoife O'Donovan plays "Nebraska": With Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, Fri., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $22.50-$42.50
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Freestyle Colorado Festival 2023: With Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, Exposé, Taylor Dayne, Johnny O, Cover Girls, Sweet Sensation, Cynthia, Nocera, The Egyptian Lover, Newcleus, Rodney O and Joe Cooley, Sat., Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Corey Taylor: With Wargasm and Oxymorrons, Fri., Aug. 25, 6 p.m., $49.50-$79.50
FOX THEATRE
The Cream Cheese Accident: With Daft Phish, Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Mota Goes Dead: Dead & Co PreParty: With Mr. Mota, The Good Kind and River Spell, Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., free
Arlo McKinley: Fri., July 21, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Jean Dawson: Whats the Big F'ing Deal Tour: Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25
GLOBE HALL
Psychs Peak presents: Moonlight Bloom: With Los Toms, Ploom and Lounge Drugs, Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., $15
Hello Darling: With Bryce Menchaca and Seth Beamer, Wed., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $14
Chris Farren: With Guppy, Wed., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $18
Genesis Owusu: Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $30
GOTHIC THEATRE
Dave Mason: Endangered Species Tour: Wed., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $49.95
Gavin DeGraw: Fri., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $35
Yoke Lore: The Holy Havoc Tour: With girlhouse, Mon., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $22.50
Darlingside: Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $20
HI-DIVE
Vexing: With Heathen Burial, Void and Worry, Sun., July 2, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15
Josephine Foster: With Advance Base (FKA Casiotone for the Painfully Alone), Wed., July 5, 8 p.m., $18-$20
SPELLS: Loose Change Vol. 2 (Release Show): With Audio Visceral, Hellgrammites and Mineral Palace, Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Weaponizer: With Abhoria and Belhor, Thu., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $12-$15
MARQUIS THEATER
Jake Miller: Thu., Sept. 14, 7 p.m., $22
MEOW WOLF
Phutureprimitive: Minds Eye Tour: Thu., July 6, 9 p.m., $32.50
Vincent Antone: With Casual Commander (Kevin Donohue of Sunsquabi), Fri., July 7, 9 p.m., $20
School of Rock presents: Sounds Like Teen Spirit: Sat., July 8, 7 p.m., $18
One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk: Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $25
Hermitude: North American DJ Tour 2023: Sat., July 29, 9 p.m., $22
Sons of the East: Tue., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $25
Keys N Krates: Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $25
MERCURY CAFE
Two Faces West: Postcards From Lonely Places (Album Release Show): Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., $15
Silver Warehouse: With Fresh Fruit!, Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., $15
MISSION BALLROOM
Have a Good Trip: a benefit concert for MAPS: With The Flaming Lips, Eric Andre, Reggie Watts and DJ Chris Holmes, Thu., June 22, 7:30 p.m., $74.50-$150
Jai Wolf: Blue Babu Live: With Kasbo, Evan Giia and Myrne, Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $40-$45
Local Natives: Time Will Wait for No One Tour: With HalfNoise, Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $39.50-$85
Apashe: Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., 29.95-$79
LP: Mon., Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$89.50
OGDEN THEATRE
Bruno Major: Tour of Planet Earth 2023: Mon., Sept. 4, 8 p.m., $29-$75
Wolfmother: Mon., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $29.50-$34.50
The Walkmen: Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $35
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Grupo Fantasma: Thu., June 29, 9 p.m., $17-$30
Kamaal Williams: Wed., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $32-$37
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Leanne Morgan: Just Getting Started: Sat., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $35.75-$59.75
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Big Gigantic: RowdyTown XI: With Wreckno, Bijou and Jason Leech (9/29), with Memba, Wavedash and Align (9/30), Fri., Sept. 29, 6 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 30, 6 p.m., $55-$85
G Jones: With Amon Tobin presents: Two Fingers, Digital Mystikz, Luke Vibert and Curra, Sun., Oct. 15, 4 p.m., $63.05-$114.40
Gryffin presents Gravity: The Return: With Lost Frequencies, BUNT. and Lizzy Jane, Tue., Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m.; Wed., Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m., $68-$367
Marc Rebillet & Friends: Thu., Oct. 26, 6 p.m.
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Joe Kaplow: With Shawn Hess and Donovan Funk, Sat., July 1, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Ian Huschle: With Desolation Horse and Bart Budwig, Tue., July 4, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Alana Mars: With Lonely Choir and Deer Fellow, Sat., July 15, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes: Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Girlfriend on the Moon: With Dry Ice and Robot Tennis Club, Wed., July 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15
JOHN: Debut North American Tour: With Tunic, Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $14
Gilla Band: Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $19-$20
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Over Time: With Years Down and Matt Charette, Sat., July 8, 7 p.m., $12
Aleks Syntek: 3D Ecadas Tour: With Fehr Rivas, Sun., July 16, 7 p.m., $4
Soulja Boy: Sun., Aug. 13, 7 p.m., $35
Bop to the Top: Thu., Aug. 17, 8:30 p.m., $20-$30
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to