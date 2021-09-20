Big Gigantic, Colorado Marijuana Brand Join Forces for Charity

click to enlarge Big Gigantic's Dominic Lalli and Jermey Salken take in the scents of Seed & Smith's plants in anticipation of their collaboration with the company. Courtesy of Seed & Smith

Seed & Smith has launched a new collaboration for cannabis and music lovers, partnering with Colorado band Big Gigantic to release limited-edition THC cartridges for the company's popular line of Dart vaporizer pods.



A brand encompassing dispensaries, in-house cannabis cultivation and extracted products, Seed & Smith Seed has worked with a handful of musicians and artists over the years, but chief operating officer Brooks Lustig is particularly excited about the Big Gigantic project.

“The one thing that was exciting about this one is the fact that Big Gigantic wanted to do something that was for charity, that could help out the situation here in Colorado,” Lustig says of the Boulder-based musical duo.







"It’s very refreshing to work with the Big G guys, who want to do this to make a difference. They want to do this to help other people out, and that’s honestly where this whole thing started," Lustig adds. "That has made the project really fun. It’s been a pleasure to work with those guys.”

The strains used in the extraction process were picked by the band, Lustig says, with Purple Lemon and Orange Creamsicle winning out. The two varieties are described as "sativa-leaning, tropical, great-tasting strains" by Lustig, intended to bring an uplifting high. To put their own spin on the products, however, Lalli and Salken renamed the Dart pods "Gigantic Purple Lemons" and "Big Orange Dream."



"We’re excited to bring consumers and our fans these tasty, fruity flavors from Seed & Smith that will go perfectly with our funky, euphoric sound,” Lalli and Salken say in a statement. "From our perspective, Seed & Smith has the market on vaporizers and pods."



The Big Gigantic Dart pods, each filled with 1 gram of THC oil, are now available to purchase for $55 at Seed & Smith’s Denver dispensary and brand new Louisville store, which opened less than a month ago.