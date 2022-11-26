Support Us

Billy Strings, King Gizzard and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

November 26, 2022 11:23AM

Billy Strings strums his way back to Denver next year.
Billy Strings has announced two nights at Red Rocks on Thursday, May 11, and Friday, May 12; registration for pre-sale tickets is open until November 27 at 9:59 p.m., and the presale for $59.50-$99.50 tickets begins on December 1 at 10 a.m.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard just booked a two-night run at Red Rocks on Wednesday, June 7, and Thursday, June 8. Tickets are $60-$80.

Keep reading for more new concert announcements:

New Show / On Sale Dates

BLACK BUZZARD
JaLu: Fri., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Till The Moon: With Stone Jackals, Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $15-$18
ReefWYA?: Sat., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$18
When Darkness Falls: With Human Paint and Dyre, Fri., Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $15-$18
NYE Party: With The Nuns Of Brixton, Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$25

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Coastless Creatives presents: Millennium: With Trusetto, Dog City Disco, Mr. Mota and The Bannetones, Sun., Dec. 4, 7 p.m., $20-$25
DannyLux: Limerencia Tour: Wed., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $25
Koffin Kats: Fri., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $20
Kxllswxtch: Thu., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $20
Wicca Phase Springs Eternal: With Sophie Powers, Fri., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $20
DeVotchKa: Fri., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $29.50
Silver and Smoke: With Juicebox, M'Lady and Kyle Moon & The Misled, Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $20
Bass Physics: Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$18
Suki Waterhouse: With Blondshell, Wed., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$25
The Velveteers: With the Mañanas and Pink Lady Monster, Fri., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $22.50
Who's Bad (Tribute to Michael Jackson): Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $19.99-$25
Will Sheff: With Okkervil River, Tue., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $23.50
The 502s: Fresh Squeezed Happiness Tour: Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $20
SonReal: Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $20.75
Otoboke Beaver: Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $25
Kula Shaker: Tue., March 7, 8 p.m., $26.50
Jessie Murph: Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $15-$25
Delta Rae: Return of The Witch Tour: Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $25
The War and Treaty: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $23
Ron Pope: Fri., April 28, 9 p.m., $29
Hoodoo Gurus: Tue., May 16, 8 p.m., $31.50

BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 15, 1 p.m., $15-$98
Gilbert & Sullivan’s H.M.S. Pinafore: Fri., Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98
Drums of the World: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., Jan. 22, 2:30 p.m., $10-$40
Mozart & Now: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 29, 1 p.m., $15-$98
Big Gigantic: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., March 17, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., March 18, 7:30 p.m., $33-$98

BOULDER THEATER
Shakedown Street: 36th Anniversary: Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $12.50-$15
La Cotorrisa: Tour USA 2023: Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $59-$149
Yheti: Knew Sound Tour: With Ternion Sound, Toadface and Honeybee, Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Christian McBride's New Jawn: Sun., Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$39.50
Of The Trees Presents: Codex Natura: With Potions, Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $25-$35
Flogging Molly: With Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister, Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $49.50
Joan Osborne: Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $25-$35
Steven Curtis Chapman: Sun., April 16, 8 p.m., $23.50-$92.25
Sierra Ferrell: Long Time Going Tour: Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50
Chapel Hart: Glory Days Tour: With Lucas Hoge and Rosevelt, Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $35-$45

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
The Frank White Experience: With Lil' Cease (A Tribute To The Notorious B.I.G.) and Jew Tang Clan, Wed., Nov. 30, 8 p.m.; Thu., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $20
Bass Inferno: With Must Die!, Infekt, Phiso, Emorfik and more!, Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $36.66-$60
Garaj Mahal: With Kick The Cat and Half Maxx, Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Maddy O'Neal: With Break Science, Ujuu, Eliptek and Dredlok, Sat., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $22
Destroy Lonely: With Homixide Gang and DJ Blak Boy, Tue., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $27.50-$79
Phony PPL: Tue., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $20
Neal Francis: NYE Party: With Karina Rykman, Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $32.50-$59.95

ENIGMA BAZAAR
Kali Indiana: Fri., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $7
Dead Boyfriend (album release): With Nova Kicks and Flower Head, Sat., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $7
Stereo Ontario: With Nub, Sun., Dec. 11, 6 p.m., $7
The Naughty North Pole: Hosted by Jessica L’Whor, Sat., Dec. 17, 8:15 p.m., $25-$200
Gila Teen: With Baby Baby, Ray Diess and Sorrows, Fri., Dec. 23, 7 p.m., $10
Darcy Nelson: With Racyne Parker and Brooke Delgado, Fri., Dec. 30, 7 p.m., $10
New Year’s Eve Menagerie!: With Pleasure Prince, Stone Riot, Spyderland and DJ Ciudad Reina, Sat., Dec. 31, 6 p.m., $20-$150

FIDDLERS GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Tyler Childers: Send in the Hounds Tour: With Wynonna Judd and The Travelin’ McCourys, Sat., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $40-$129.95

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Wizkid: More Love, Less Ego Tour: Tue., March 28, 6:30 p.m., $49.75-$89.75

FOX THEATRE
The Dick Nixons: With On The Dot and Big Pinch, Thu., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Howlin' Goatz: With Wendy Woo and Sara Jane Farmer, Sat., Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m., $15-$18
Jane & Matthews: With Mr Mota and Alpenglow, Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$18
STRFKR: With Das Kope, Mon., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $25-$29.50
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram: Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $25-$28
Riverside: With The Cyberiam Duo, Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $25-$29.50
The Stews: Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $15-$25
Hermanos Gutiérrez: Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $22-$25

GLOBE HALL
Odie Leigh: With Blake Rouse and Britt Devens, Sat., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $15
Heavy Diamond Ring: With Hunter Burnette and Sturtz, Fri., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $15
Death Jam for Cutie: With Cashmere Sweater, Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $15
awfultune: Tue., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $16
Cafuné: Tue., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $22
King Tuff: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $23

GOTHIC THEATRE
Mustard Plug: With Voodoo Glow Skulls and The Dendrites, Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50
Paolo Nutini: Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $35-$45
The Church: The Hypnogogue Album Tour: Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $35

HI-DIVE
The Soft Moon: With Nuovo Testamento and Kill You Club DJ's, Sun., Dec. 4, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Budcember II: With Bud Bronson & The Good Timers, Wave Decay and Supreme Joy, Sat., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Abandons: With Old Soul Dies Young, Almanac Man and Fainting Dreams, Thu., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Discomfort Creature: With Curious Things and Nightfishing, Thu., Dec. 29, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Velnias: With Ghosts Of Glaciers, Sun., Jan. 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15
R.A.P. Ferreira: With AJ Suede, DJ Eldon Summers and NOFVCE, Mon., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $20
Sun June: With Why Bonnie and Porlolo, Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $16-$20
Kristine Leschper: Mon., Feb. 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15
The Rural Alberta Advantage: With Georgia Harmer, Tue., Feb. 28, 9 p.m., $22-$30
Clem Snide: Thu., March 9, 9 p.m., $17-$20

LARIMER LOUNGE
Azizi Gibson: With J Krupt and WNTR, Wed., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $22-$75
Solvera: With Parasox and Karl Funhouse, Thu., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $12
¿Téo?: Sol & Luna Tour: Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $22

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Skout: With Emelise and Brianna Straut, Wed., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $12
Tansy Wine: With Vanimal Kingdom and Jon Gauer, Thu., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $13
Üfer: Fri., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $15
Love Stallion: With Shanghai Metro Temple and Meet The Giant, Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $15
Holden Reed Band: With Polkadot Palace, Bridge Down and Chophaus, Sun., Dec. 18, 4 p.m., $15
Insipidus: With Astral Tomb and Harvested, Thu., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $15
Coastless Creatives presents: Void: With closegood, Cole3k, Church Fire and Polly Urethane, Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $15
S.G. Goodman: With Marina Allen, Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $16

MARQUIS THEATER
Colorado Hardcore Toy Drive: With Mouth for War (A Tribute to Pantera), Moral Law and Wolfblitzer, Fri., Dec. 16, 6 p.m., $15
Broadway Rave: A Dance Party Celebrating The Best Of Broadway: Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $10
Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille: With Flaural and Gazes, Sat., Feb. 18, 7 p.m., $18
The Spill Canvas: With Arms Akimbo, Sat., March 11, 7 p.m., $25

MEOW WOLF
NYE Celebration: With Justin Martin, Sat., Dec. 31, 10 p.m., $55
Gene Farris: With Londen Summers, Sat., Jan. 14, 10 p.m., $30
PLAID: Feorm Falorx 2023 North American Tour: Wed., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $25
The Orchestrator: Fri., Feb. 10, 8:30 p.m., $25
Tourist: With notmeghan, Thu., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $25
JAWNY: With Wallice, Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $25
Jake Wesley Rogers: Peace, Love & Pluto Tour: Sun., March 19, 7 p.m., $25-$124
Jeremy Olander: Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $25
Luzcid: Illusions Tour: Sat., April 29, 9 p.m., $25

MISSION BALLROOM
Live For Live Music Presents: Denver Comes Alive (Night 1): With Yonder Mountain String Band, Kitchen Dwellers, WinterWonderWomen (Lindsay Lou, Bridget Law, Mimi Naja, Megan Letts, Emma Rose, Michelle Pietrafitta), Maggie Rose and Many More!, Fri., Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m., $25-$99.50
Live For Live Music Presents: Denver Comes Alive (Night 2): With Lettuce, The Word (John Medeski, Robert Randolph, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Ray Ray Holloman), The Main Squeeze, Super Sonic Shorties and Many More!, Sat., Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m., $25-$99.50
Ryan Bingham: Wed., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $49.50-$99.50
Icelantic's Winter Mission: With Alison Wonderland, Channel Tres, Sam Blacky, Housewife and Jacoby, Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $39.50-$129.50
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: Tue., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50
PUP: With Joyce Manor, Tue., March 7, 8 p.m., $34.50-$75
Wooli Presents: Impact: With Oddprophet b2b Muerte, Emorfik and Shank Aaron, Sat., March 11, 7:30 p.m., $20
Skillet: Rock Resurrection Tour: With Theory Of A Deadman and Saint Asonia, Sun., March 19, 7 p.m., $39.50-$85
The Disco Biscuits: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m.; Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $38.95-$75
Tennis: Pollen 2023 Tour: With Loving, Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $30-$79.95
The Wood Brothers: Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., $36.75
Lewis Capaldi: Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $39.95-$99.50
The Backseat Lovers: Mon., May 15, 8 p.m., $35-$80

OGDEN THEATRE
Jordan Davis: With Danielle Bradbery, Wed., Feb. 1, 8:30 p.m., $35
Yheti: With Ternion Sound, Toadface and HoneyBee, Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $27.50
Badflower: Asking for a Friend Tour: With Des Rocs and Blood Red Shoes, Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., $27.50-$32.50
Eluveitie: North American Tour 2023: With Omnium Gatherum, Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Fruit Bats: Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $25.95

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Todd Park Mohr: Fri., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $33-$108
The Goonies 80's XMAS Party: Thu., Dec. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$15
Soul Gloss: A Lipgloss & Mile High Soul Club Holiday Party: Fri., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., $10
40 Oz to Freedom (Sublime Tribute): With Just A Girl (No Doubt Tribute), Fri., Jan. 6, 9 p.m., $15
An Evening with Eric Krasno & Stanton Moore: Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $28-$35

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler: Tue., March 28, 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Louis Tomlinson: Faith In The Future World Tour 2023: Wed., June 21, 7 p.m., $49-$200

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Alright Alright: With Bellhoss and The Dollhouse Thieves, Sat., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Cole Scheifele: With Joel Ansett, Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$15
FaceMan: “Western Jupiter” Vinyl Release Show: With Tivoli Club Brass Band and Anthony Ruptak, Thu., Dec. 22, 8 p.m., $22
The Schofields Annual Holiday Show: With Casey James Prestwood and White Rose Motor Oil, Fri., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Replica City: With False Report, Flora De La Luna and Flesh Tape, Fri., Jan. 6, 9 p.m., $10
Paolo’s Flood: With Specific Ocean, Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $10-$12

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Ari Lennox: Age/Sex/Location Tour 2023: Tue., Feb. 14, 7 p.m., $39.50
Mod Sun: With Stand Atlantic and Tom the Mail Man, Wed., March 1, 6:30 p.m., $25
Spiritbox: With After The Burial and Intervals, Wed., April 19, 6 p.m., $32

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]
