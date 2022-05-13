Bison Bone, Elektric Animals and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Elektric Animals brings tarot cards to Lost Lake tonight, while Bison Bone plays the Skylark Lounge.
Denver Women's Chorus starts a series of spring concerts in Broomfield on Saturday. You could also join in while D.R.I. thrashes the Gothic or Southern Culture on the Skids crushes the Globe.
Round out the weekend on Sunday with alternative pop-punk act Eve 6 at the Oriental.
Bison Bone
Friday, May 13, 9 p.m.
Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway
$12-$15
Courtney Whitehead is the primary creative power behind Bison Bone. He was born and bred in Oklahoma but perfected his mix of heartland rock and Americana music right here in Denver. Singer-songwriter Megan Burtt is also on the bill.
Elektric Animals
Friday, May 13, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$17
Elektric Animals brings its blend of blues, classic rock and indie music to Lost Lake tonight. The band also created its own tarot cards to give out at the show, where attendees can get free tarot card readings. Dead on a Sunday and Ipecac are also playing.
Denver Women's Chorus
Saturday, May 14, 7:30 p.m
Broomfield Auditorium, 3 Community Park Road, Broomfield
$20
Denver Women’s Chorus sings stories of LGBTQIA+ victories and work still to do. Pieces sung include Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Dear Theodosia"; "Ella's Song," which offers the words of civil rights activist Ella Baker; and the concert namesake, "Love Wins," along with other impactful, meaningful and uplifting selections. The concerts continue at the King Center in Denver on May 20 and 21.
D.R.I.
Saturday, May 14, 8 p.m
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$20
Dirty Rotten Imbeciles, or D.R.I., was one of the first bands to mix hardcore punk with heavy metal. The resulting genre, crossover thrash, is one you will either love or hate; there is no middle ground. Get ready for sensory overload.
Southern Culture on the Skids
Saturday, May 14, 9 p.m
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$22
Southern Culture on the Skids mixes rockabilly, surf music, country and rhythm and blues. Occasionally the band sounds like Creedence Clearwater Revival if it hadn't broken up in 1972. With this show, you also get Denver indie-rock legends Dressy Bessy.
Eve 6
Sunday, May 15, 7:30 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$22.50-$175
Eve 6 and a sequence of other squeaky-clean alternative bands — Cake, Everclear, etc. — came to prominence after Nirvana disbanded upon the death of Kurt Cobain and took its uncompressed noisiness with it. Eve 6's 2021 EP Grim Value sounds as though the Jesus and Mary Chain made a pop-punk record — though we seriously doubt that band would have used "crunk" in its lyrics.
OMD
Sunday, May 15, 8 p.m
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$30.75-$50.75
The Scotsman, a daily paper in Edinburgh, Scotland, once declared that if Kraftwerk were the Elvis Presley of synth-pop, then Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark was its Beatles. Pretty in Pink fans should rest assured, the band will most assuredly play "If You Leave." We demand it.
