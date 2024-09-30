 Blush & Blu, Oldest Lesbian Bar in Denver, Is Closing | Westword
Blush & Blu, Denver's Oldest Lesbian Bar, Is Closing

Blush & Blu will have a closing party on Saturday, October 5.
September 30, 2024
Blush & Blu is closing and will have its final party on October 5.
Blush & Blu is closing and will have its final party on October 5. Molly Martin
On September 28, owner Jody Bouffard posted "Farewell From Blush & Blu," an announcement that Denver's oldest surviving lesbian bar — which we noted back in 2021 was already one of the last in the country — was closing and would host a final party on Saturday, October 5.

"When I moved to Denver in 1996, there were over 200 lesbian bars across the country, each a beacon of refuge, though not always safe," wrote Bouffard. "Many of us entered through the side door, our hearts guarded and steps careful. Now, 28 years later, only twenty remain. The world has shifted, and so have we. After nearly three decades serving this beautiful Denver community, it is my decision to close this chapter of my life called Blush & Blu."

Blush & Blu has been a community watering hole, with open-mic, karaoke, drag and comedy nights held on the stage near its main bar, as well as queer literature and tarot in the calmer basement, and a pool table and arcade games upstairs.

Bouffard took time in her statement to thank all the performers who came to the venue. "To every promoter, performer, DJ, drag queen, drag king, comedian, poet, and artist who has graced our stage: you are the lifeblood of Blush & Blu," she said. "You've filled this space with color, magic, and joy. And to our patrons — you didn't just walk through these doors; you built this home with your love, laughter, and energy. This place exists because of you.

"As we close this chapter, I hope you carry Blush & Blu in your hearts, in the memories we've shared, and in the community we've built together. Remember that what we say and do spread ripples outward, touching lives and hearts. Let your words be filled with love, your actions wrapped in compassion, and your intentions guided by wisdom," Bouffard continued. "Together we are stronger."
Bouffard's legacy began in 2005 with tHERe Coffee Bar and Lounge at 1526 East Colfax Avenue; three years later, she opened Her Bar at 629 East Colfax, which is now X Bar. While she sold both spaces in 2011, Bouffard reacquired the tHERe location in 2012 to open Blush, which she expanded to Blush & Blu in 2013, when she also collaborated with Voodoo Doughnut to open its first Colorado shop in part of the building.

Closing her statement, Bouffard concluded: "This is not just a farewell; it's a thank you — for everything you've given and for making this journey one filled with pride, resilience, and love."
