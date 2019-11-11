The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Alabama Shakes's Brittany Howard brings her tour in support of her solo debut, Jaime, to the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, while Big Freedia headlines the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, with Low Cut Connie opening. Also on tap this week are the Aquabats! at the Gothic Theatre, Peelander-Z at the Moon Room, the Coathangers at Globe Hall and Old Man Saxon at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

The Aquabats!

$25-$125, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Suffocation and Belphegor

$5-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

PJ Morton

$25.75-$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Allen Stone's Karaoke Extravaganza

$65-$75, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

FKA Twigs

$40-$85, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Peelander-Z

$13-$15, 7 p.m., Moon Room

Big Freedia

$25.75-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Harley Poe

$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater



WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13



Gesaffelstein

$45-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Tobe Nwigwe

$25-$85, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Get Up Kids

$22-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Coathangers

$17-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

San Fermin

$20.75-$22, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14



Brittany Howard

$44.95-$45, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Milk Carton Kids

$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Old Man Saxon

$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Junior Brown

$28-$30, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.