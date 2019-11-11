The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Alabama Shakes's Brittany Howard brings her tour in support of her solo debut, Jaime, to the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, while Big Freedia headlines the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, with Low Cut Connie opening. Also on tap this week are the Aquabats! at the Gothic Theatre, Peelander-Z at the Moon Room, the Coathangers at Globe Hall and Old Man Saxon at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11
The Aquabats!
$25-$125, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Suffocation and Belphegor
$5-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
PJ Morton
$25.75-$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Allen Stone's Karaoke Extravaganza
$65-$75, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Resale Concert Tickets
-
-
-
Hippo Campus
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 / 8:30pm @ Boulder Theater 2030 14th Street Boulder CO 803032030 14th Street, Boulder CO 80303
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12
FKA Twigs
$40-$85, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Peelander-Z
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Moon Room
Big Freedia
$25.75-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Harley Poe
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13
Gesaffelstein
$45-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Tobe Nwigwe
$25-$85, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Get Up Kids
$22-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Coathangers
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
San Fermin
$20.75-$22, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14
Brittany Howard
$44.95-$45, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Milk Carton Kids
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Old Man Saxon
$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Junior Brown
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
