Reader: These Music Greats Should Be Playing at Red Rocks!

This week, Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire announced that they'll share a stage — for the first time ever — on the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour, with a Denver stop on July 1.

“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!” noted Santana in a statement announcing the tour. “I feel like a 20-year-old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow…with energy!”

In Denver, the show will also be at the Pepsi Center, which put a damper on some of the enthusiasm over this pairing. Says Joni:

Love these groups. Hate Pepsi Center. Waste of good money.

Suggests Daniel:

Pepsi Center is horrible for concerts. These music greats should be playing under the stars at Red Rocks!

Replies Linda:

Outdoor concert in the summer at Red Rocks would have been perfect.

Counters Emilano:

I will not, I repeat, I will not spend $300 again to watch senior citizens perform at a concert while wearing an oxygen mask.



Adds Stefanie:

Why they always have to have good concerts in the middle of the dang week!?! And charge an arm and a leg for tickets!?!

For several members of Earth, Wind & Fire, the Denver show will be a hometown concert. Philip Bailey, Larry Dunn and Andrew Woolfolk all have deep ties to the city and were inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

“We are excited to rock the USA alongside our friend Carlos Santana and his band with their off-the-chart musicianship and high energy show,” said Bailey in the announcement. "We‘re going to bring the mighty elements of the universe to the stage and take fans on a journey they’ll never forget. This is gonna be a blast!"

Midweek or not, Pepsi Center or not...will you be buying a ticket for the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour? Post a comment or email editorial@westword.com.