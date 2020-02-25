Earth, Wind & Fire and Carlos Santana Will Make Magic in Denver

Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire just announced the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour, which will come to Denver this summer. This will be the first time that Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana have shared a stage together.

The tour starts on June 19 in San Diego and finishes on August 29 in Tampa, Florida; the Denver concert is set for the Pepsi Center on July 1.

“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!” notes Santana in a statement announcing the tour. “I feel like a 20-year-old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow…with energy!”

For several members of Earth, Wind & Fire, the Denver show will be a hometown concert. Philip Bailey, Larry Dunn and Andrew Woolfolk all have deep ties to the city, and were inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

“We are excited to rock the USA alongside our friend Carlos Santana and his band with their off-the-chart musicianship and high energy show,” says Bailey in the announcement. "We‘re going to bring the mighty elements of the universe to the stage and take fans on a journey they’ll never forget. This is gonna be a blast!"

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 28, at the Pepsi Center and Live Nation websites.