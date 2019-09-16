 


    Herban Planet
Carrie Underwood headlines the Pepsi Center tonight.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | September 16, 2019 | 5:55am
Carrie Underwood brings her Cry Pretty Tour 360 to the Pepsi Center tonight, while Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit are at Red Rocks Ampthitheatre tomorrow with David Crosby, and John Prine plays his rescheduled show with the Colorado Symphony on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are Glen Hansard at the Paramount Theatre, Cuco at Mission Ballroom, and Man Man at Globe Hall. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Carrie Underwood
$49.50-$99.50, 6 p.m., Pepsi Center

Of Monsters and Men
$49.95-$99.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Tobi Lou
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
$40-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Deep Purple
$59.50-$125, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Lil Keed
$25-$100, 7 p.m., Summit

Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Vein
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Man Man
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Gloria Trevi
$39.95-$349.95, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

John Prine and the Colorado Symphony
$55-$150, 7p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Andy Grammer
$35-$37, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Witt Lowry
$16-$20, 7 p.m., Summit

Blessthefall and Escape the Fate
$20-$150, 5 p.m., Oriental Theater

Torche
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Big Wild and Whethan
$44-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Cuco
$26-$31, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Banks
$37.50, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Glen Hansard
$37-$50.50, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre

WHY?
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

PJ Sin Suela
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Bilal
$20-$40, 8 p.m., Dazzle

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

