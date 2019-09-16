The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Carrie Underwood brings her Cry Pretty Tour 360 to the Pepsi Center tonight, while Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit are at Red Rocks Ampthitheatre tomorrow with David Crosby, and John Prine plays his rescheduled show with the Colorado Symphony on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are Glen Hansard at the Paramount Theatre, Cuco at Mission Ballroom, and Man Man at Globe Hall. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Carrie Underwood
$49.50-$99.50, 6 p.m., Pepsi Center
Of Monsters and Men
$49.95-$99.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Tobi Lou
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
$40-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Deep Purple
$59.50-$125, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Lil Keed
$25-$100, 7 p.m., Summit
Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Vein
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Man Man
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Gloria Trevi
$39.95-$349.95, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
John Prine and the Colorado Symphony
$55-$150, 7p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Andy Grammer
$35-$37, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Witt Lowry
$16-$20, 7 p.m., Summit
Blessthefall and Escape the Fate
$20-$150, 5 p.m., Oriental Theater
Torche
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
Big Wild and Whethan
$44-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Cuco
$26-$31, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Banks
$37.50, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Glen Hansard
$37-$50.50, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre
WHY?
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
PJ Sin Suela
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Bilal
$20-$40, 8 p.m., Dazzle
