The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella team up for the World War Joy Tour, which stops at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, while Slayer's final world tour hits the Broadmoor World Arena on Wednesday, with Primus, Ministry and Phil Anselmo (of Pantera) opening. Also on tap this weekend are Wilco at the Mission Ballroom, Art Garfunkel at the Paramount Theatre and Helmet at Summit. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18
A$AP Ferg and Ski Mask the Slump God
$39.95-$89.95, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Tiffany Young
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Pepsi Center - Denver 1000 Chopper Circle Denver CO 802041000 Chopper Circle, Denver CO 80204
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19
The Chainsmokers
$39.50-$129.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Wilco
$55-$125, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Art Garfunkel
$49.50-$85, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
The Maine
$25-$27, 6 p.m., Summit
Jack Harlow
$20.50-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Asian Doll
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
NOTS
$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20
Slayer
$39.50-$99.50, 6 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs
Summer Walker
$35-$65.95, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Helmet
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit
Misterwives
$29.75-$32, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Mayday Parade
$25-$27, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Hot Sardines
$35-$40, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21
DaBaby
$45.95-$89.95, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Mt. Joy
$27.75-$28, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Mystikal
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Ensiferum
$27, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Supervillians
$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
