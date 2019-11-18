The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella team up for the World War Joy Tour, which stops at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, while Slayer's final world tour hits the Broadmoor World Arena on Wednesday, with Primus, Ministry and Phil Anselmo (of Pantera) opening. Also on tap this weekend are Wilco at the Mission Ballroom, Art Garfunkel at the Paramount Theatre and Helmet at Summit. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

A$AP Ferg and Ski Mask the Slump God

$39.95-$89.95, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Tiffany Young

$30-$35, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

The Chainsmokers

$39.50-$129.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Wilco

$55-$125, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Art Garfunkel

$49.50-$85, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

The Maine

$25-$27, 6 p.m., Summit

Jack Harlow

$20.50-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Asian Doll

$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

NOTS

$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20



Slayer

$39.50-$99.50, 6 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs

Summer Walker

$35-$65.95, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Helmet

$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit

Misterwives

$29.75-$32, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Mayday Parade

$25-$27, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Hot Sardines

$35-$40, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21



DaBaby

$45.95-$89.95, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Mt. Joy

$27.75-$28, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Mystikal

$35-$40, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Ensiferum

$27, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Supervillians

$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.