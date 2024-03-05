Chris Brown Is Coming to Denver on His 11:11 Tour. Here's Why You Shouldn't Go.

Brown has been a mainstay in the R&B world since he was sixteen, and his self-titled debut dropped in 2005. Since then, he has been nominated for 22 Grammys, taking one home in 2012 for Best R&B Album for F.A.M.E. Most recently, his 11:11 single "Summer Too Hot" was nominated for Best R&B Performance; it hit number one on Billboard's R&B chart.
That said, we won't be attending his tour.
Lest we forget, Brown, one of the most prominent R&B artists of the 21st century, is also an unrepentant domestic abuser.
His assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 left her with visible injuries, including bruises on her face and a split lip. Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault and making criminal threats.
He made a public apology during which he said, "I have told Rihanna countless times, and I’m telling you today, that I am truly, truly sorry that I wasn’t able to handle the situation differently and better."
But, as the saying goes, the best apology is changed behavior, and Brown didn't change.
In 2017, Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a restraining order against him. She alleged physical violence, including punching her in the stomach and pushing her down stairs, as well as threats to kill her. The restraining order prevented Brown from coming within 100 yards of her for a period of five years.
If you don't care about any of this and just want to hear him sing "Forever" in person, tickets to the 11:11 Tour start with an artist pre-sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at livenation.com. All tickets will be available there at 10 a.m. Monday, March 11.
Have fun with that.
All Chris Brown 11:11 Tour Dates^with Arya Starr; *with Muni Long; +special guest TBD
Wed Jun 5 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena^
Fri Jun 7 | Chicago, IL | United Center^
Mon Jun 10 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena^
Wed Jun 12 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center^
Fri Jun 14 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena^
Sun Jun 16 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center^
Thu Jun 20 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre^
Sat Jun 22 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena^
Wed Jun 26 | Boston, MA | TD Garden*
Sat Jun 29 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center+
Sun Jun 30 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena+
Wed Jul 3 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena*
Fri Jul 5 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena*
Tue Jul 9 | Hampton, VA | Hampton Coliseum*
Thu Jul 11 | Birmingham, AL | The Legacy Arena at the BJCC*
Tue Jul 16 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center*
Wed Jul 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center*
Fri Jul 19 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena*
Tue Jul 23 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena*
Fri Jul 26 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena*
Sat Jul 27 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena*
Tue Jul 30 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center*
Wed Jul 31 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena*
Sat Aug 03 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena*
Sun Aug 04 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center*
Tue Aug 06 | Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena*
