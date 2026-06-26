Colorado Music Hall of Fame Inducting Widespread Panic as Honorary Coloradan at Red Rocks

Tonight, June 26, Widespread Panic will be at Red Rocks to start another record run, culminating in the band’s 78th sell-out show on June 28, a record that no other act can claim…and likely never will.

Widespread Panic is about to score another first: It will be inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame — as the first Honorary Coloradan inductee — at the Red Rocks show on June 27, the 18th anniversary of when Colorado celebrated its first Widespread Panic Day on June 27, 2008. But yesterday was another, very special Widespread Panic Day, as Governor Jared Polis hosted the band and members of the Colorado Music Hall of Fame at the Governor’s Mansion, to honor the upcoming induction.

“Widespread Panic is the undisputed kings of Red Rocks and a household name in Colorado,” said Polis. “Holding the record for 78 sold-out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Widespread Panic has shaped Colorado’s music scene, inspired countless Colorado artists, and kept us ‘Up All Night’ with its unique blend of blues, funk, rock, and feel-good vibes. No other band is more deserving of the Colorado Music Hall of Fame’s Inaugural Honorary Coloradan Induction Award. Congrats, Widespread Panic!”

Also being inducted into Colorado Music Hall of Fame on June 27 is legendary promoter Bill Bass, who not only helped shape Colorado’s music scene, but worked closely with Widespread Panic until his death in early 2023.

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“Colorado is an inspiration in itself. Playing Red Rocks Amphitheatre is a dream come true, and being asked to join Bill Bass and many of our friends in Colorado Music Hall of Fame is one of the happiest surprises Widespread Panic will forever be humbled by,” said John “JB” Bell, guitarist and vocalist. The other current members of the band are John “JoJo” Hermann, keyboards and vocals; Jimmy Herring, guitar; Domingo S. Ortiz, percussion and vocals; Dave Schools, bass and vocals; and Duane Trucks, drums.

Bass, who got his start promoting in Colorado Springs, then expanded to Boulder, Denver and across the country, was instrumental in helping to build Widespread Panic’s national career. And nowhere has the band been more enthusiastically greeted than in Colorado, where it first played Red Rocks when opening for Blues Traveler in 1995, then went on the Bill Bass Sit & Ski tour across the state in 1996. That year, it headlined at the legendary venue, starting a run that now includes 78 sell-outs.

Before Widespread started its three-night Red Rocks run, it stopped by the Governor’s Mansion for a Hall of Fame members event. Fortuitious Photography/Colorado Music Hall of Fame

Previous inductees in Colorado Music Hall of Fame, which celebrated its fifteenth anniversary last year, may not have been Colorado natives, but they were known stakeholders in the state’s music scene. The Honorary Coloradan category was created to honor those who were inspired by the state, and exemplify its spirit. Widespread Panic is a fitting first inductee in this category; members of the band say they consider Colorado a “home away from home.

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“Many of us weren’t born in Colorado, but we got here as soon as we could and stayed to not only enjoy this beautiful place, but make it even better by celebrating the culture coming out of this state,” says Scott Tobias, publisher of Westword and board co-chair of The Hall. “That’s just what Bill Bass did; born in Florida, he started his career as a promoter in Colorado Springs and his Bill Bass Concerts not only encourages local musicians, but brings some of the world’s best acts to Colorado. Acts like Widespread Panic. Although Colorado hasn’t been lucky enough to lure the musicians of Widespread Panic here permanently, they’ve recognized how special this state is. That 1996 Sit & Ski Tour with Bill Bass, followed by the first headlining and sellout at Red Rocks, launched one of the most remarkable relationships between any band and a venue in America.”

And it continues this weekend.

Previous Hall of Fame Inductees

Over 60 musicians, music industry professionals, venues and music organizations have been inducted into The Hall, whose mission is to celebrate, promote and support Colorado’s music community. The inductees to date:

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2011: Inaugural Class: John Denver, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

2012: Setting the Stage: Barry Fey, Harry Tuft

2012: Rockin’ the ‘60s: The Astronauts, Flash Cadillac, KIMN Radio, Sugarloaf

2013: Colorado’s Folk Revival: Judy Collins, Chris Daniels, Bob Lind, Serendipity Singers

2014: Country Rock in the Rockies: Firefall, Manassas w/Stephen Stills, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Poco

2016: 20th Century Pioneers: Lannie Garrett, Glenn Miller, Max Morath, Billy Murray, Elizabeth Spencer, Paul Whiteman

2017: Rocky Mountain Way: Caribou Ranch, Dan Fogelberg, Bill Szymczyk, Joe Walsh & Barnstorm

2017: Jazz Masters & Beyond: Philip Bailey, Charles Burrell, Larry Dunn, Bill Frisell, Ron Miles, Dianne Reeves, Andrew Woolfolk

2018: Live & On the Air: John Hickenlooper, KBCO, Chuck Morris

2019: Old Folk, New Folk: Walt Conley, Mother Folkers, Swallow Hill Music, Dick Weissman

2019: Going Back to Colorado: Tommy Bolin, Freddi & Henchi, Wendy Kale, Tony Spicola, Otis Taylor, Zephyr

2021: A Virtual Induction: eTown

2021: The Flatirons Sessions: The Fox Theatre, Hot Rize, Leftover Salmon, String Cheese Incident, Yonder Mountain String Band

2023: Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Hazel Miller, George Morrison, Sr.

2024: Opera in the High Country: Central City Opera, Cynthia Lawrence, Keith Miller, John Moriarty

2024: Mile High Jazz Oasis: El Chapultepec & Jerry Krantz, Greg Gisbert, Eric Gunnison, KUVO & Carlos Lando, Ellyn Rucker, Ken Walker

2025: Jazz Aspen Snowmass & Jim Horowitz

2025: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

On June 27, Bill Bass and Widespread Panic will join this lineup.