The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Colorado Symphony does it again.EXPAND
The Colorado Symphony does it again.
Colorado Symphony / Youtube

The Colorado Symphony's Horny Take on "Don't Stand So Close to Me"

Kyle Harris | March 25, 2020 | 10:14am
AA

Nothing can stop the musicians of the Colorado Symphony from playing — and charming the pants off Denver (which is totally acceptable when we're shut in and can Porky Pig it as much as we like).

The nonprofit orchestra had already released a moving,. online rendition of Ludwig Van Beethoven's "Ode to Joy." Now four of its horn players — Michael Thornton, Carolyn Kunicki, Kolio Plachkov and Matthew Eckenhoff — have joined forces (from an appropriate distance) to play a hilarious, and dare we say "horny," version of "Don't Stand So Close to Me" by The Police.

The message is on point: Indeed, don't stand so close to each other. But do watch this. It's incredibly comforting.

The two online performances — "Ode to Joy" and "Don't Stand So Close to Me" — are both branded under the hashtag #PlayOn. That raises a question: What song will be next?

Will it be more pop fodder? Something joyful? Something morose?

Whatever the musicians choose to play, these videos are some of the most anxiety-reducing things being made right now, and we can't wait for the next one.

There is another coming, right? 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

