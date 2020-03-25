The Colorado Symphony's Horny Take on "Don't Stand So Close to Me"

Nothing can stop the musicians of the Colorado Symphony from playing — and charming the pants off Denver (which is totally acceptable when we're shut in and can Porky Pig it as much as we like).

The nonprofit orchestra had already released a moving,. online rendition of Ludwig Van Beethoven's "Ode to Joy." Now four of its horn players — Michael Thornton, Carolyn Kunicki, Kolio Plachkov and Matthew Eckenhoff — have joined forces (from an appropriate distance) to play a hilarious, and dare we say "horny," version of "Don't Stand So Close to Me" by The Police.

The message is on point: Indeed, don't stand so close to each other. But do watch this. It's incredibly comforting.

The two online performances — "Ode to Joy" and "Don't Stand So Close to Me" — are both branded under the hashtag #PlayOn. That raises a question: What song will be next?

Will it be more pop fodder? Something joyful? Something morose?

Whatever the musicians choose to play, these videos are some of the most anxiety-reducing things being made right now, and we can't wait for the next one.

There is another coming, right?