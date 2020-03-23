 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Try Not to Cry: Colorado Symphony Performs "Ode to Joy" Via WebcamEXPAND
Colorado Symphony

Try Not to Cry: Colorado Symphony Performs "Ode to Joy" Via Webcam

Kyle Harris | March 23, 2020 | 4:09pm
Just last week, when the Colorado Symphony announced that it would be canceling concerts in the months ahead in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, all plans to celebrate Ludwig Van Beethoven's 250th birthday seemed dashed.

But today, March 23, the symphony released an online video with 49 of its musicians playing "Ode to Joy" from Beethoven's Symphony No. 9. The video is a testament to the importance of social distancing — and also the power of music.

The orchestra's members recorded their parts separately, and they were mixed in post-production to create the sound of a full orchestra playing at once. The effect is stunning.

See for yourself:

"There is no higher priority to our entire Colorado Symphony community than the safety of our guests, musicians, and staff," the Colorado Symphony wrote in a statement accompanying the release. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with continued support for your Colorado Symphony during this difficult time. We are incredibly grateful for our community — your encouragement, patience, and understanding are vital in helping us provide music and education into the future.

"From all of us at the Colorado Symphony, stay safe, stay healthy, and take care of one another," the orchestra added. "We can't wait to see you all at Boettcher Concert Hall again very soon."

The Colorado Symphony plans to perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in its entirety at Red Rocks on July 26. Tickets are available at the Colorado Symphony website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

