These Concerts Are Really Happening in Summer 2020

In the Whale performs at the Oriental Theater on July 24.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced a lot of concert promoters and venue owners to either cancel or postpone shows that were slated for this summer, and many are still in limbo. But live music definitely started coming back at some venues earlier this month — albeit on a smaller scale, with limited capacities to accommodate for social distancing.

We've compiled a list of shows that, to the best of our knowledge, are still happening, but be sure to check with venues first to make sure there haven't been any changes.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

Beanstalk Music Festival: Magic Beans, Kitchen Dwellers, Cycles, Envy Alo and Great Salmon Famine will perform live on two large screens, and the audio will be broadcast into cars over short-range FM radio., 4 p.m., $120-$260, beanstalkfestival.com. Holiday Twin Drive-In, 2206 S. Overland Trail, Fort Collins, 970-221-1244, holidaytwindrivein.com.

Kaitlyn Williams: 9:30 p.m., $40-$80. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver, 303-296-1006, larimerlounge.com.

Lost City Live: Patrick Dethlefs: 7:30 p.m., $50-$200. Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Ct, Denver, lostcitydenver.com.

Sabotage and Guerrilla Radio: With Team Skinny Guano, 8 p.m., $12-$14. Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl, 3295 S. Broadway, Englewood.

Wes Watkins: 8 p.m., $10. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 720-420-0030, theorientaltheater.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Beanstalk Music Festival: Magic Beans, Kitchen Dwellers, Cycles, Envy Alo and Great Salmon Famine will perform live on two large screens, and the audio will be broadcast into cars over short-range FM radio., 4 p.m., $120-$260, beanstalkfestival.com. Holiday Twin Drive-In, 2206 S. Overland Trail, Fort Collins, 970-221-1244, holidaytwindrivein.com.

Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience: Presented by Encore Live, the show will be projected on screen, with sound broadcast through FM radio, 8:30 p.m., $100 per car. Berkeley Chapel Pop-Up Drive-In, 4345 W. 46th Ave., Denver.

My Blue Sky (Allman Brothers tribute): 6 p.m., $50 (includes dinner). Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Ave., Golden, 720-638-5597, buffalorose.net.

O'Connor Brothers Band: 7:30 p.m., $20-$40. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver, 303-296-1006, larimerlounge.com.

Punk Rock Saves Lives: Ska Brewing Benefit for Colorado music venues with performances by Granny Tweed, Bret Loveday & The Dirty Dollars, Sputnik Slovenia, People Corrupting People and more, 5:30 p.m., $10. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 720-420-0030, theorientaltheater.com.

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

FoCoMX Drive & Jive: A drive-in concert featuring Cary Morin and Ghost Dog. Each vehicle must purchase a $31 ticket, which includes two attendees, and additional folks will need an $11 ticket., 6 p.m., $11-$31. Holiday Twin Drive-In, 2206 S. Overland Trail, Fort Collins, 970-221-1244, holidaytwindrivein.com.

Lost City Live: Hunter Burnette: With Cole Scheifele, 6:30 p.m., $50-$200. Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver, lostcitydenver.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 2

John Denver Experience: As part of History Colorado’s John Denver Experience exhibit, local musicians and artists will perform on a weekly basis, including Venus Cruz, DJ Slave1, the Mile High Soul Club, Barry Osborne and Molina Speaks. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, Denver, 303-447-8679, historycolorado.org.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

Pink Talking Fish: With Dire Wolves, 8 p.m., $10. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030, bouldertheater.com.

Shane Smith & the Saints: 7:30 p.m., $40-$80. Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., Denver, 303-296-1003, globehall.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 9

Dylan Kishner Band: With Kaepora and Jeffrey Dallet Band, 8 p.m., $12-$14. Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl, 3295 S. Broadway, Englewood.

Shane Smith & the Saints: 9 p.m., $20-$160. Moxi Theater, 802 9th St,, Greeley, 970-584-3054, moxitheater.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 10

Neoma: 7:30 & 9:30 p.m., $40-$80. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver, 303-296-1006, larimerlounge.com.

Reno Divorce: 8 p.m., $8. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 720-420-0030, theorientaltheater.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 11

The Eric Martinez Band: 8 p.m., $15. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 720-420-0030, theorientaltheater.com.

Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs: 7:30 & 9:30 p.m., $40-$80. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver, 303-296-1006, larimerlounge.com.

Stephen Malkmus: With Qais Essar & the Magik Carpet, 9 p.m., $25-$30. Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, 303-789-9206, gothictheatre.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 12

Zach Heckendorf: 7:30 p.m., $40-$80. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver, 303-296-1006, larimerlounge.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 16

Michigan Rattlers: 9 p.m., $15-$120. Moxi Theater, 802 9th St,, Greeley, 970-584-3054, moxitheater.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 17

Float Like a Buffalo: 7:30 p.m., $40-$80. Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., Denver, 303-296-1003, globehall.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 18

Andy Sydow: 7:30 p.m., $40-$80. Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., Denver, 303-296-1003, globehall.com.

High Country Hustle: 7:30 & 9:30 p.m., $40-$80. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver, 303-296-1006, larimerlounge.com.

Saints of Never After: With Thousand Frames, Aradia, Taking Alpha, 8 p.m., $12-$14. Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl, 3295 S. Broadway, Englewood.

THURSDAY, JULY 23

Flipturn: 8 p.m., $12-$15. Lost Lake, 3602 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-296-1003, lost-lake.com.

Reckless Kelly: 7 p.m., $25. Washington's, 132 Laporte Ave., Fort Collins, 970-232-9525, washingtonsfoco.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 24

In the Whale: 8 p.m., $15. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 720-420-0030, theorientaltheater.com.

Shovelin Stone: 7:30 & 9:30 p.m., $40-$80. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver, 303-296-1006, larimerlounge.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 25

Morsel and Buffalo Commons: 9 p.m., $15-$18. Lost Lake, 3602 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-296-1003, lost-lake.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

Chicano Music Festival: (through August 2) 7 p.m., Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, 303-296-0219.

THURSDAY, JULY 30

The Infamous Stringdusters: 8 p.m., $28-$31. Washington's, 132 Laporte Ave., Fort Collins, 970-232-9525, washingtonsfoco.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 31

Dog City Disco: 7:30 p.m., $40-$80. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver, 303-296-1006, larimerlounge.com.

Frankie Ballard: 8:30 p.m., $18. Grizzly Rose, 5450 N. Valley Highway, Denver, 303-295-1330, grizzlyrose.com.

Goat Hill Massacre (album release): 8 p.m., $12-$14. Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl, 3295 S. Broadway, Englewood.

Lynch Mob: 7 p.m., $20-$250. Herman's Hideaway, 1578 S. Broadway, Denver, 303-777-5840, hermanshideaway.com.

Stone Beat Invasion (A Beatles and Stones tribute): 7 p.m., $10. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 720-420-0030, theorientaltheater.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 1

Rebirth Brass Band: 6 p.m., $0-$30. Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, 303-578-0488, levittdenver.org.

The Yawpers: 8 p.m., $20. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 720-420-0030, theorientaltheater.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5

The Hot Sardines: 7:30 p.m., $40. Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 E. 1st Ave., Denver, 303-830-9214, tavernhg.com/soiled-dove.

THURSDAY, AUG. 6

Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene: 8:30 p.m., $25-$29.50. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030, bouldertheater.com.

The Beach Boys: 7:30 p.m., $30-$79.50. Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, 303-578-0488, levittdenver.org.

FRIDAY, AUG. 7

Cover Rock Festival: ReLive Live Aid: Ft. tributes to Sting/The Police, the Beach Boys, U2, Elton John, Bob Dylan, the Pretenders, Neil Young and David Bowie, 12 p.m., coverrockfestival.com. Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St., Dillon, 970-468-2403, townofdillon.com.

Ward Davis and Charles Wesley Godwin: 8 p.m., $25-$75. The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver, 303-295-1868, thewalnutroom.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 8

The Cactus Blossoms: With the Still Tide, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095, foxtheatre.com.

Cover Rock Festival: ReLive Live Aid: Ft. tributes to Sting/The Police, the Beach Boys, U2, Elton John, Bob Dylan, the Pretenders, Neil Young and David Bowie, 12 p.m., TBA, coverrockfestival.com. Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St., Dillon, 970-468-2403, townofdillon.com.

Fiesta Colorado Dance Company: With Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra, 6 p.m., free. Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, 303-578-0488, levittdenver.org.

Itchy-O's Intergalactic Masquerade: With Carnivale De Sensuale Sci-Fi Burlesque and DJ Strange Powers, 9 p.m., $25-$200. Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 720-420-0030, theorientaltheater.com.

Live at the Vineyards: KUVO’s 35th Anniversary Party featuring the Eddie Palmieri 15-Piece Orchestra, 5 p.m. Balistreri Vineyards, 1946 E. 66th Ave., Denver, 303-287-5156, balistrerivineyards.com.

MONDAY, AUG. 10

Thao & the Get Down Stay Down: 8 p.m., $15-$18. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666, bluebirdtheater.net.

TUESDAY, AUG. 11

Dance Gavin Dance: With Animals as Leaders, Issues, Veil of Maya and Wolf & Bear, 6:30 p.m., $27.50-$75. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, missionballroom.com.

Silverstein: With Four Year Strong, I the Mighty, 7:15 p.m., $25-$28. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874, ogdentheatre.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12

Wild Rivers: 8 p.m., $16.75-$19. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666, bluebirdtheater.net.

FRIDAY, AUG. 14

Slow Caves: 9 p.m., $14-$16. Lost Lake, 3602 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-296-1003, lost-lake.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 15

Yheti: With Frequent, Honeybee, Thought Process, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095, foxtheatre.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 16

Built to Spill: 8 p.m., $26.75-$30. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666, bluebirdtheater.net.

THURSDAY, AUG. 20

The Slackers: 6 p.m., $0-$30. Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, 303-578-0488, levittdenver.org.

SATURDAY, AUG. 22

Juice: With Stoop Kids, 9 p.m., $12-$15. Lost Lake, 3602 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-296-1003, lost-lake.com.

Powerman 5000: With Elete, Monkey Fire, Royals, Manik Musik, 7 p.m., $18. Herman's Hideaway, 1578 S. Broadway, Denver, 303-777-5840, hermanshideaway.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 23

Michale Graves: 8 p.m., $15-$170. Herman's Hideaway, 1578 S. Broadway, Denver, 303-777-5840, hermanshideaway.com.

FRIDAY, AUG. 28

Beats Antique: With Desert Dwellers, Bluetech, Edamame, 8 p.m., $32.50-$60. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, missionballroom.com.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 1

Hunny: 8 p.m., $16. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver, 303-296-1006, larimerlounge.com.



Know of more spots offering live music? Send information to editorial@westword.com.