Offset, Young Thug, Erykah Badu, and More of the Best Online Concerts

For those who are craving live music as much as we are during the COVID-19 pandemic, bands around the world are rising to the occasion, offering streaming concerts, archival shows and more.

Rapper Offset will play a live-stream set with fellow hip-hop artists Young Thug, Rich the Kid and Saint Jhn to benefit Atlanta Community Food Bank. The show, called Offset and Friends, will take place Wednesday, April 29, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Below are more offerings; one-off shows are up top and ongoing series are below. We'll update the list as we hear about additional events.

Colorado Drums Forward

Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m.

This is not just your ordinary online concert; it's a statewide jam session. This event encourages people to grab something that can be used as a drum (such as cans, buckets, boxes, etc.), set up on your porch, sidewalk or yard and play for a minute or so. It's a chance for Coloradans to gain a sense of community and solidarity during this time of social distancing. The idea is to use the concept of a “drum circle” to allow individuals to participate in a singular event. It's a way to nonverbally communicate with family and neighbors around the state. The performance centers around percussion instruments but may include non-percussion instruments, too. The campaign is being put forward by Dazzle, the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts, and Colorado Creative Industries.

Lone Dancer Album Release

Thursday, April 30, 8 p.m.

Hear electronica artist Lone Dancer's new album, Temporal Smearing, which is steeped in bass rolls, haunting reverb and experimental loops. Then listen to records that inspired it, ask him questions and more.

Global Music Power Hour

Friday, May 1, 11 a.m.

Global Livingston Institute’s virtual festival features musicians from the United States, Uganda and Rwanda. Money from sponsorships ($10 to $500) goes to support struggling communities in Uganda and Rwanda, but also musicians struggling with the complete evaporation of their livelihood.

Kenny Chesney

Friday, May 1, 5 p.m.

The country singer hosts a live-stream celebrating the release of his new album, Here and Now. Tune via Chesney’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Remote Utopias

Saturday, May 2, 2 a.m. through Sunday, May 3, 2 a.m.

The London-based radio station NTS hosts this 24-hour livestream over two channels. The lineup includes Tame Impala, Four Tet, Weyes Blood, Sunn O))), Yves Tumor, Erykah Badu (leading a guided meditation), Black Midi, Cindy Lee and more.

The KGNU GNU Prom

Saturday, May 2, 6 to 9 p.m.

Are you a student who missed out on prom? Celebrate the big night with KGNU. The video guest list will include fifty senior couples dressed in formal attire who will be treated to live music provided by KGNU DJ Erin Stereo, and it will be chaperoned by KGNU’s Denver program manager and DJ, Deeprawk Dave Ashton. The entire event, complete with the virtual “crowning” of Prom King and Queen, will be broadcast live on KGNU radio.

ARISE Online

Saturday, May 2, 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

ARISE Music Festival’s first-ever virtual gathering includes singer-songwriters, electronic artists and live painters, with special segments of yoga and sound healing, all on a Facebook online stream. The lineup includes Kind Hearted Strangers, Mark Oblinger, Sara Niemietz, Funkstatik & AJ Davis and more.

Clay Rose

Sunday, May 3, 7 p.m.

Clay Rose and drummer Adam Perry play a virtual show from Waterloo in Louisville, the spot where Rose had a years-long Tuesday residency with Gasoline Lollipops before the band started headlining clubs and theaters.

Will Hoge: My House to Your House Tour

Fridays: May 8, 2 p.m.; May 22, 4 p.m.; June 22, 4 p.m.; June 26, 4 p.m.

Will Hoge will temporarily be trading the road for the worldwide web with a series of webcasts from his home in Nashville.

Virtual Music in the Galleries: Barry Osborne

Sunday, May 10, 1-1:45 p.m.

Clyfford Still Museum presents the local singer-songwriter and his daughter Meta for a special Mother’s Day online concert.

Ongoing:

Dazzle’s Online Stage

Ongoing

Local musicians like Jeff Jenkins, MaryLynn Gillaspie, Tom Gershwin, Annie Booth and more have uploaded videos of themselves playing from home. You can support these musicians through their Venmo/PayPal handle above their videos.

Dead & Company

6 p.m. every Saturday

We admit it: Dead & Company is not a Denver band. But the Grateful Dead has such strong ties to Red Rocks, City Park and our jam-band scene that we'd be remiss not to mention the free One More Saturday Night couch tour the band has embarked on. Tune in Saturday night on the Dead & Company Facebook page; there you can make donations to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Grammy Museum #MuseumAtHome

Every day, the Grammy Museum is dropping new archival concerts for you to enjoy.

Itchy-O

From the Vault Concert Series

8 p.m. every Saturday

Every Saturday, Denver's 57-member experimental troupe of masked musicians will be live-streaming an HD-recorded concert from its archives. Expect ritual, mayhem and magick — the kind with a "k."

Levitt Pavilion Denver Digital Concert Series

Denver's best outdoor venues goes online with a daily concert series. Future streams will include Tommy Emmanuel, Authority Zero, Esmé Patterson and more.

Pickathon Presents A Concert A Day

Every day, at 2 p.m.

A benefit for the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Pickathon opens its vaults for one full concert a day for sixty days. Artists currently confirmed include Drive-By Truckers, Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy, Mac DeMarco, Tyler Childers, Charles Bradley, Tank and the Bangas, Thee Oh Sees, People Under the Stairs, Damien Jurado, The Lone Bellow, Ex Hex, Foxygen, Andrew Bird, Brownout, Divine Fits, DakhaBrakha, Vieux Farka Touré, Willie Watson and more.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Although the ARISE Music Festival was postponed until 2021, the organizers have teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival, which spotlights Colorado-based bands and artists, premieres music videos and offers interactive activities online every Friday.

Secret Dance Addiction

Secret Dance Addiction, a dance party and social community for the sober-curious movement, will live-stream DJ sets through its app starting April 10. SDA is currently free to join and plans to launch live events in Denver this summer.

Streams With Grit

Daily, 5 p.m.

Underground Music Showcase presents a daily live-music show with tips and donations going directly to the artists.

String Cheese Incident: Friday Night Cheese

Fridays, 6 p.m.

A weekly webcast of String Cheese Incident concerts from the past streamed on the band’s Facebook page and at Nugs.TV.

