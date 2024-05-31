Damian and Stephen Marley Keep Their Father’s Legacy Alive

In the history of popular music, very few names carry as much weight as that of Bob Marley. The singer, songwriter and guitarist was a giant who helped popularize reggae and meld its groove-laden style with socially conscious lyricism. Sadly, he died of cancer in 1981, at the young age of 36.
But his legacy lives on, not just in his massive musical influence, but in his cultural impact, carried on in part by his family. Two of his sons, Damian and Stephen, are teaming up for a special summer concert in Colorado.
Damian and Stephen Marley will perform together at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, June 28, with the Colorado Symphony and special guest Burning Spear.
Roots reggae meets layered orchestra textures
This is the first time the Colorado Symphony will be part of a reggae show at Red Rocks.
Surprisingly, Bob Marley never played at Red Rocks. But the Marley Brothers, including Stephen and Damian, are no strangers to the iconic amphitheater. They’ve performed in various combinations at Red Rocks a handful of times over the years, including with a third Marley brother, Ziggy, in 2023.
Stephen, born in 1972 and known as “Ragga” to family and friends, is a prolific award-winning musician, producer and entrepreneur in his own right who’s known for bending styles beyond genre boundaries with his original music, garnering eight Grammy Awards over the years. Bob Marley’s youngest son, Damian, or “Jr. Gong,” was born in 1978 and is a popular reggae star and Grammy winner himself. Together the brothers will represent the Marley family legacy at Red Rocks for a fine summer night.
This special show will add the layered textures of the orchestra to the Marleys’ roots reggae. The Colorado Symphony performs every summer at Red Rocks in inspiring collaborations with such diverse stars as Amos Lee and Sarah McLachlan, the Moody Blues and Wu-Tang Clan.
The swirling sounds of the symphony embrace the artists on stage and add atmospheric artistry to performances with intricate orchestration weaving through the songs. Working with Stephen and Damian, the Colorado Symphony will add an extra-special touch to this night of reggae on the Rocks.
A cultural legacy, rekindled
The Marley family cultural legacy was rekindled on February 14 — Valentine’s Day — this year with the theatrical release of "One Love," the dramatic based-on-a-true-story retelling of Bob Marley’s rise to stardom, his embrace of social justice and his focus on peace and spirituality.
Marley as a symbolic figure spread beyond his music, and he did much to promote Rastafarianism, the religion and cultural movement that emphasizes pride in Jamaica’s African roots. Along with his spiritual message, Marley pushed against racism and for decolonization and uplifting the oppressed through his music and persona.
It’s hard to know how Bob Marley’s music would have evolved if he had lived to fulfill a long career. But the world is fortunate to have the talents of his family, including Stephen and Damian, on the road to keep his legacy alive and deliver his musical message to the world.
The June 28 performance with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks will be an unforgettable cultural celebration!