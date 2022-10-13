Dead and Co., Blink-182 and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Support Us

October 13, 2022 5:00AM

Dead and Co.
Dead and Co. DeadandCompany / facebook
It's been a long strange trip, but Dead and Company has just announced its farewell tour, with three nights in Boulder at the famed Folsom Field on July 1, 2 and 3. Tickets are $70-$159.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 14.

Everybody's pop-punk favorites, Blink-182, will be rocking out at Ball Arena on Monday, July 3. Tickets are $29.50-$149.50, and going fast.

Denver's hottest Latin-rock band, iZCALLi, just booked a night at the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, December 10, with fellow local acts Ritmo Cascabel and Mono Verde Collective. Tickets are $30-$35 and go on sale Friday, October 14.

Here's every new Denver concert announcement:


NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BALL ARENA
blink-182: Mon., July 3, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$149.50

DAZZLE
The Jack Hadley Band: Sat., Oct. 15, 10 p.m., $20
Connie Han Trio: Mon., Oct. 17, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $35-$50

ENIGMA BAZAAR
We Are All Dead AFTER PARTY: With Random Temple, Fri., Oct. 14, 9:15 p.m., free
Anonymonkey: With Dave Tamkin & Co and Jababa, Fri., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $10
WinterLion: With Plastic Rakes and LEGS. The Band., Fri., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $7
Dizzy With a Dame: Sun., Nov. 13, 5 p.m., $5
Horse Bitch: With Austen Carroll & the Better Neighbors and Lonely Choir, Sat., Nov. 5, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Holiday Mixer: With Emerald Siam, Jacket of Spiders, Juliet Mission and Shadows Tranquil, Fri., Nov. 25, 7 p.m., $10

FOLSOM FIELD
Dead & Company - The Final Tour: Sat., July 1, 6:30 p.m.; Sun., July 2, 6:30 p.m.; Mon., July 3, 6:30 p.m., $70-$159.50

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
HARDY: the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour: Wed., March 8, 6:45 p.m., $35-$59.75

FOX THEATRE
Marvel Years: Thu., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Wookiefoot: With A-Mac & The Height, Fri., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $22-$25

GLOBE HALL
Bad Bunny Night (Noche de Verano Sin Ti): Sat., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Takipnik: With Insomniac Drives, Summer Bedhead and Tireshoe, Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $12

GOTHIC THEATRE
iZCALLi: With Ritmo Cascabel and Mono Verde Collective, Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $30-$35

LARIMER LOUNGE
Crooked Colours Meet-and-Greet: Sat., Oct. 15, 4 p.m., free
Forester: With Fi Sullivan, Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $22

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Guerilla Toss: With Forty Feet Tall and Hex Cassette, Sat., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $17.50
Antibroth: With Supreme Joy, Pink Lady Monster and Endless Nameless, Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $12

MARQUIS THEATER
Durand Bernarr: Tue., Feb. 21, 7 p.m., $20
Secrets: Wed., Nov. 16, 6 p.m., $16

MISSION BALLROOM
Casey Donahew: Sat., Jan. 7, 9 p.m., $32.50-$75
Colter Wall: Thu., Jan. 19, 9 p.m.; Fri., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $32.50-$79.95
J.I.D & SMINO: Luv Is 4ever Tour: Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $45.50-$99.50

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Dom Dolla: Sat., April 1, 6 p.m., $45-$95
Jon Pardi: With Larry Fleet and Randall King, Fri., Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$89.95

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Peel Dream Magazine: With Calamity and Duck Turnstone, Wed., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Julian St. Nightmare: With The Savage Blush and Voight, Sat., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Rachel Bobbitt: With Renata Zeiguer and Patrick Dethlefs, Sun., Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., $15-$17
A Night to Dismember: With Magicylops, Mon., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., free
Chella and the Charm: With Marty Bush and Natalie Prauser, Thu., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $8
Coastless Creatives presents "Cardinal": With The BRKN, Mellowpunk and Redmancy, Fri., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $18

SUMMIT
Friday Pilots Club: Thu., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $15

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
