Westword Concerts: Denver Band May Be Fern Will Perform at Our Office This Month

May Be Fern will perform an intimate set for Westword members at our office on Thursday, June 27, following a Q&A with Culture Editor Emily Ferguson.
Fresh off winning a 2024 Best of Denver award for Best Debut Album, May Be Fern is a four-piece, queer, non-male, funk-rock band based in Denver. The group's style is a passionate and cohesive collaboration coming out of the members' diverse musical backgrounds that's greater than the sum of its parts. The foursome quickly became aligned with a shared vision: to create a unique sound that transcends genre and expectation.
If you haven't seen the band live yet, now's your chance to see one of Denver's best up-and-coming acts.
Become a Westword member by giving any amount to support our newsroom and ongoing coverage of the local music scene. Already a member? Watch your inbox for the invite. Members must RSVP to attend, as space is limited. The set will also be livestreamed to Westword's social media.
How to join us (and rock out with us)
Doors open at 1278 Lincoln Street at 5:30 p.m. June 17. The event begins at 6 p.m.
Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.