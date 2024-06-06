 Denver Band May Be Fern to Perform at Westword Office June 26 | Westword
Westword Concerts: Denver Band May Be Fern Will Perform at Our Office This Month

The queer four-piece won a Best of Denver award for Best Debut Album, and we can't wait for our members to see the band live.
June 6, 2024
May Be Fern won a 2024 Best of Denver award for Best Debut Album. John McSweeney

After Westword hosted our first members-only in-office concert with Ipecac in May, we've been itching to showcase more local live music. And this next show is one you definitely won't want to miss.

May Be Fern will perform an intimate set for Westword members at our office on Thursday, June 27, following a Q&A with Culture Editor Emily Ferguson.

Fresh off winning a 2024 Best of Denver award for Best Debut Album, May Be Fern is a four-piece, queer, non-male, funk-rock band based in Denver. The group's style is a passionate and cohesive collaboration coming out of the members' diverse musical backgrounds that's greater than the sum of its parts. The foursome quickly became aligned with a shared vision: to create a unique sound that transcends genre and expectation.
click to enlarge four femme musicians sitting in an orange room
May Be Fern is is a four-piece, queer, non-male, funk-rock band based in Denver.
John McSweeney

If you haven't seen the band live yet, now's your chance to see one of Denver's best up-and-coming acts.


How to join us (and rock out with us)

Become a Westword member by giving any amount to support our newsroom and ongoing coverage of the local music scene. Already a member? Watch your inbox for the invite. Members must RSVP to attend, as space is limited. The set will also be livestreamed to Westword's social media.

Doors open at 1278 Lincoln Street at 5:30 p.m. June 17. The event begins at 6 p.m.
click to enlarge four women musicians smiling on stage
May Be Fern
John McSweeney

Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
