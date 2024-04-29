 Denver Rock Band Ipecac to Play Intimate Concert In Westword Newsroom | Westword
Concerts at Westword: Denver Rock Band Ipecac to Play Intimate Set In Our Newsroom

At our next members-only event on May 24, Culture Editor Emily Ferguson will interview Ipecac before they rock out at the Westword office.
April 29, 2024
Ipecac members from left: bass player Tayte Eubanks, drummer Kanyon Dickerson, vocalist Isabella Osborne, and guitarist Ariadnee Ziady.
Ipecac members from left: bass player Tayte Eubanks, drummer Kanyon Dickerson, vocalist Isabella Osborne, and guitarist Ariadnee Ziady. Jason Reschka
On Friday, May 24, Westword will host its next members-only event: an intimate performance with Ipecac. Recently the Best of Denver editorial pick for Denver's Best Rock Band, Ipecac is sheer talent dedicated to pure, raw hard rock.

We invite you to join us at our office as Culture Editor Emily Ferguson interviews the band and allows for audience Q&A before Ipecac performs a thirty-minute set.

A band on the rise, Ipecac has released its debut EP on Denver's time-honored independent record label Sailor Records and signed with Austin's boutique rock management company Dead Rose Management. Sailor Records describes the band as “solid rock with a soul feel and a glam flair.”

The lyrics convey a message of hope, but in an emphatic "don’t fuck with me" kind of way. The self-titled EP promises a thrilling rock-and-roll experience that begs to be replayed time and time again. Ipecac has played Denver's Underground Music Showcase for the last three years, as well as the Westword Music Showcase and FoCoMX, and was Indie 102.3's feature performance artist for July 2023.

Always inclusive in its support of everyone in the Denver scene, Ipecac has donated shows for Haseya Advocacy Program, Undestructible, Celebration of Pride, Marshall Fire Relief and Milestones for Maxwell, to name a few.

How to join us (and rock out with us)

Become a member by giving any amount to support our newsroom and ongoing coverage of the local music scene. Already a member? Watch your inbox for the invite. Members must RSVP to attend as space is limited. The set also will be livestreamed to our social media.

Doors open at 1278 Lincoln Street at 2:45 p.m. The event begins at 3 p.m. 
