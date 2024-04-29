Concerts at Westword: Denver Rock Band Ipecac to Play Intimate Set In Our Newsroom

We invite you to join us at our office as Culture Editor Emily Ferguson interviews the band and allows for audience Q&A before Ipecac performs a thirty-minute set.
A band on the rise, Ipecac has released its debut EP on Denver's time-honored independent record label Sailor Records and signed with Austin's boutique rock management company Dead Rose Management. Sailor Records describes the band as “solid rock with a soul feel and a glam flair.”
The lyrics convey a message of hope, but in an emphatic "don’t fuck with me" kind of way. The self-titled EP promises a thrilling rock-and-roll experience that begs to be replayed time and time again. Ipecac has played Denver's Underground Music Showcase for the last three years, as well as the Westword Music Showcase and FoCoMX, and was Indie 102.3's feature performance artist for July 2023.
Always inclusive in its support of everyone in the Denver scene, Ipecac has donated shows for Haseya Advocacy Program, Undestructible, Celebration of Pride, Marshall Fire Relief and Milestones for Maxwell, to name a few.
How to join us (and rock out with us)
Become a member by giving any amount to support our newsroom and ongoing coverage of the local music scene. Already a member? Watch your inbox for the invite. Members must RSVP to attend as space is limited. The set also will be livestreamed to our social media.
Doors open at 1278 Lincoln Street at 2:45 p.m. The event begins at 3 p.m.