The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Small-capacity live concerts are happening all over town this weekend. Float Like a Buffalo plays two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, while Dragondeer hosts Beer With the Deer tonight and tomorrow at the Larimer Lounge. Enjoy the pop stylings of Liptruce at the Oriental Theater, the crooning of Mary Louise Lee at Nocturne and so much more. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:

Beer With the Deer

Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11, 7 p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street

$12 to $60

Members of local psychedelic blues act Dragondeer and friends host a night of beer, songs, sonics and vinyl on the Larimer Lounge open-air patio. This socially distanced hang includes song stretching, sonic exploration and vinyl records from funk to punk.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Jazz Convergence

Fridays in October, 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$20

Jazz Convergence, which formed nearly three decades ago, includes some of the area's best players, including saxophonist John Gunther, trumpeter Greg Gisbert, pianist Eric Gunnison, drummer Paul Romaine and bassist Andrew Rose. Jazz Convergence plays two sets every Friday in October, and seats are limited to fifty people per set.

Mary Louise Lee

Friday, October 9, 7 p.m.

Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street

$22

Over a two-decade-long career, the singer has performed high-profile gigs, including three Democratic Nation Conventions, festivals and sporting events. Lee, the wife of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, specializes in R&B, soul, contemporary jazz and Top 40. She's also performed tributes to Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross.

Float Like a Buffalo

Saturday, October 10, and Sunday, October 11, 4:30 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$75

The seven-piece high-energy funk-rock band Float Like a Buffalo plays two nights at Red Rocks with Graham Good & the Painters opening. As with previous Red Rocks concerts by Gasoline Lollipops and Lotus, there will only be 175 tickets available for this show.

Liptruce

Saturday, October 10, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue

$20

Liptruce, the Denver-based trio that meshes pop, alternative and down-tempo electronica, performs two sets as part of the Oriental's Safe Sound Series. Ninety tickets will be sold for each set.

Random Rab

Saturday, October 10, and Sunday October 11, 8 p.m.

Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder

$52.50

Electronica producer Random Rab plays two nights (Sunday is sold out). All tickets are sold in tables of four or eight and include two drinks (beer, wine, or well), two McDevitt Taco Supply tacos (chicken, pork or veggie), and chips and salsa per person.

Many Mountains

Saturday, October 10, 7 p.m.

Broadway Roxy

Free

The Boulder-based folk-rock duo Many Mountains features singers KR Nelson and Dustin Moran, who harmonize with each other and also alternate lead vocals.

LVDY

Sunday, October 11, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue

$20 to $35

The singer-songwriter duo LVDY (pronounced "Lady") features Kathleen Hooper and Aubrey Mable, who met while studying abroad in New Zealand. The two mix singer-songwriter folk with dance, pop and electronica.

Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.