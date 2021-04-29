Dave Matthews Band, Bob Weir and Every Denver Concert Announcement

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros play two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and two shows at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in June.

Dave Matthews Band headlines Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, October 8, and Saturday, October 9. Tickets ($49.50-$135) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, along with guests Jeff Chimenti, Greg Leisz and the Wolfpack, play four nights in Colorado: Tuesday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 9, at Red Rocks, and Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. Tickets for both shows (Red Rocks seats are $70-$90; Vail seats are $75-$89.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30.

Marc Anthony brings his fall arena tour to Ball Arena on Sunday, October 17. Tickets ($59-$179) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30.



NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Shaun Mercier: With Flow Mane, One Peace, Samuri RIP, Johnny Badaxx, Rolos Rios and more, Thu., May 27, 8 p.m., $100-$200.

Venture Still: With Sugar Britches and Wrenn & Ian, Sat., May 29, 8 p.m., $100-$200.

BALL ARENA

Marc Anthony: Sun., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $59-$179.

BLACK SHEEP

Cordova and Great Peacock: Sat., June 19, 7 p.m.

Dirty Kings and Lamb Bed: Fri., May 28, 7 p.m.

Escape the Simulation: Featuring Evolvethemusic, Sat., May 29, 8 p.m.

K.Flay: Thu., March 3, 2022, 8 p.m.

BOULDER THEATER

Mark Farina: Fri., Aug. 6, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Marsh: With Andy Immerman, Thu., May 20, 6:30 & 10 p.m., $40-$45.

The Petty Nicks Experience: Sat., July 10, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

The New Mastersounds: Fri., Oct. 1, 9 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 2, 9 p.m.

CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM

Kenny G: Sat., Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m., $50-$68.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

Dave Matthews Band: Fri., Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$135.

GERALD FORD AMPHITHEATER

Bob Weir & the Wolf Brothers: Fri., June 11, 8 p.m.; Sat., June 12, 8 p.m., $75-$89.50

Michael Franti & Spearhead: Fri., June 4, 7 p.m., $49.95-$75.

GLOBE HALL

Guerilla Radio (RATM tribute) / Sabotage (Beastie Boys tribute): Fri., June 11, 9:30 p.m., $30-$90.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Beach Bunny: Tue., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $20-$24.

The Midnight: Tue., Nov. 16, 8 p.m.; Wed., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $30.75-$35.

Rina Sawayama: Wed., April 27, 8 p.m., $22-$27.

Soccer Mommy: Thu., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $25.75-$28.

MARQUIS THEATER

JMSN: Tue., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $20.

The Orcastrator: Fri., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $10-$20.

MISSION BALLROOM

Black Pumas: Wed., Aug. 11, 8 p.m.; Thu., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $35-$75.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Boney James: Thu., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $49.50-$59.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



Big Head Todd & the Monsters: With Hazel Miller & the Collective, Sat., June 12, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., June 13, 7 p.m., $79.95-$99.95.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros: With guests Jeff Chimenti, Greg Leisz and the Wolfpack, Tue., June 8, 8 p.m.; Wed., June 9, 8 p.m., $70-$90.

Machine Gun Kelly: With JXDN, Kennyhoopla, Mon., Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$99.95.

Michael Franti & Spearhead: With Satsang, Sat., June 5, 8 p.m.; Sun., June 6, 2 & 8 p.m., $49.95-$87.50.

Papadosio: Wed., June 2, 6:15 p.m., $52.80-$65.95.

The Revivalists: With Neal Francis, Thu., June 10, 7:30 p.m.; Fri., June 11, 7:30 p.m., $65-$85.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND



Sammy Mayfield: Sat., June 19, 5 & 8 p.m., $45.

Stone Beat Invasion (Beatles and Stones tribute): Sat., June 26, 8 p.m., $20.

The Strange Parade (the Doors tribute): Fri., June 11, 8 p.m., $20.

SUMMIT

COIN: With Valley, Fri., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., $25.

K.Flay: Fri., March 4, 2020, 7 p.m., $27.50.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.