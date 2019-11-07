Best Coast, Killswitch Engage and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Killswitch Engage will headline the Fillmore Auditorium in April.

Best Coast, which just announced that a new album, Always Tomorrow, will be released next year, will headline the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, March 7, with Mannequin Pussy opening. Tickets, $22 to $25, go on sale on Friday, November 8, at 10 a.m.

Killswitch Engage stops at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, April 1, as part of its 2020 North America tour with August Burns Red. Tickets, $34.75 to $59.75, go on sale on Friday, November 8, at 10 a.m.

We announced earlier this week that Journey and the Pretenders will be at the Pepsi Center on Thursday, June 4. Tickets, $59.50 to $399.50, go on sale Friday, November 8, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Spoonbill: Fri., Nov. 29, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

BLACK SHEEP

94.3 Kilo Xmas Massacre: With Like a Storm and Crobot, Fri., Dec. 13, 7 p.m.

Grayscale: With Hot Mulligan, WSTR, Lurk, Wed., Feb. 12, 6 p.m.

Hellyeah: With Nonpoint, Deepfall, Sat., Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Amaranthe: With Battle Beast, Seven Spies, Mon., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $25-$65.

Anamanaguchi: With Default Genders, Nullsleep, Sun., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $20.75-$25.

Baynk: Fri., Feb. 7, 9 p.m., $20.

The Districts: With And The Kids, Mon., March 23, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

The Driver Era: Tue., April 28, 8 p.m., $25/$30.

Joseph: Sun., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $27.50-$29.

Lawrence: Sat., March 14, 9 p.m., $20/$22.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of Grateful Dead For Kids Holiday Celebration: Sat., Dec. 14, 11:30 a.m., $15-$17.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of Phish For Kids: Sat., Feb. 8, 11:30 a.m., $15-$17.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of The Beatles For Kids: Sat., Jan. 11, 11:30 a.m., $15-$17.

White Denim: With Chris Forsyth, Sat., March 28, 9 p.m., $25/$27.

BOULDER THEATER

The Marcus King Band: Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

5th Annual Winter String Fling: Ft. Molly Tuttle, Jerry Douglas, Ronnie McCoury, Missy Raines, Billy Failing and more, Fri., Jan. 3, 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 4, 9 p.m., $40.

Marc E. Bassy: With Gianni & Kyle, Tue., March 3, 9 p.m., $25.50-$59.95.

Passafire: Fri., Feb. 21, 9 p.m., $18.50-$20.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

AWOLNATION: With Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, the Beaches, Bleeker, Tue., June 16, 6 p.m., $39.75-$69.75.

Killswitch Engage: Wed., April 1, 6:30 p.m., $34.75-$59.75.

FOX THEATRE

Front Country: With Foxfeather, Sat., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

Herbie Hancock Tribute: Ft. Dominic Lalli, Dave Watts, Joey Porter, Garrtt Sayers and Dan Schwindt, Sat., Dec. 21, 8:30 p.m., $15/$20.

Moody Good: Sat., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $5-$15.

Summer Salt: With Okey Dokey, Breakup Shoes, Thu., March 12, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

GLOBE HALL



Garcia Peoples: Wed., March 25, 8 p.m., $15.

Ten Miles South: With Glass Cases, Sun., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $10.

GOTHIC THEATRE



Goldfinger: With Mustard Plug, Sat., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $29.99-$35.

Itchy-O: With the Velveteers, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $35-$40.

Lola Black XXXmas: With KRASHKARMA, 9/10s of the Law, Spiral Cell, Sat., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $10-$15.

Poppy: Tue., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

LARIMER LOUNGE



The Rad Trads: Wed., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $13.

Rocket Power: With Blink 303, Wed., Dec. 18, 7 p.m., $10.

Thug Scouts: With Kyral X Banko, Fri., Dec. 27, 9 p.m., $10.

LOST LAKE



Beach Bunny: Fri., March 13, 8 p.m., $15.

Dog City Disco: With Giant Walking Robots, JayQuist, Fresh Fruit, Fri., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $10.

Elektric Animals: With the Hollow, Star Garbage, False Report, Fri., Dec. 6, 9:30 p.m., $10.

The Nuns of Brixton: Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $18.

MARQUIS THEATER

Old Man Saxon: Thu., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., $20.

OGDEN THEATRE

Best Coast: With Mannequin Pussy, Sat., March 7, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

Decibel Tour: Mayhem and Abbath: Fri., March 13, 7 p.m., $28.50-$32.

The Marcus King Band: Sat., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $32.50.

Spag Heddy: Sat., March 21, 9 p.m., $25-$80.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Lewis Black: Fri., April 3, 8 p.m.; Sat., April 4, 8 p.m., $45-$75.

PEPSI CENTER

Journey: With the Pretenders, Thu., June 4, 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$399.50.

SOILED DOVE

Freddy Jones Band: Fri., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $22-$30.

Griffin House: Fri., March 27, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

On a Winter's Night: Feat. Christine Lavin, John Gorka, Patty Larkin & Cliff Eberhardt, Sat., March 28, 7 p.m., $35-$45.

Special EFX All Stars: Thu., March 12, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

Under a Blood Red Sky (U2 tribute): Fri., Dec. 27, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Yesterday - The Beatles Tribute: Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Young Dubliners: Fri., March 6, 8 p.m., $30-$40.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.