Snarky Puppy, OneRepublic and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Denver Botanic Gardens just announced the lineup for its 2022 Summer Concert Series (tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 22), and more show announcements have popped up since then. The Weeknd has just announced the first part of a global stadium tour with special guest Doja Cat. The After Hours Til Dawn tour will touch down at Empower FIeld at Mile High on Thursday, August 18.Fusion-influenced jam band Snarky Puppy will be at the Mission Ballroom on Sunday, June 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4.Colorado Springs pop-rock band OneRepublic made it big, but the group will be bringing its Grammy-nominated tunes back to Ball Arena on Friday, August 12. Tickets are $29.50-$149.50. Phrowdow brings his electronic music blending funk, hip-hop and soul to the Aggie Theatre on Saturday, March 26. Tickets are $15-$18.With Fernbrook, S34BASS, john james, Sat., March 26, 9 p.m., $15-$18With Needtobreathe, Fri., Aug. 12, 7 & 8 p.m., $29.50-$149.50Tue., April 19, 8 p.m., $22-$25Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $20.75-$23Tue., June 14, 8 p.m., $25-$30With Wilsen, Sun., July 17, 8 p.m.Wed., July 20, 8 p.m., $20With Face Vocal Band, The Long Run, The Jerseys, Soul X and Forever in Blue Jeans, Sun., March 6, 6 p.m., $75.After Hours Til Dawn tour with special guest Doja Cat, Thurs., August 18.With Chris Young, Walker Hayes, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade and Callista Clark, Sat., July 2, 4:30 p.m., $25-$99.95.300+ northern Colorado artists on nearly 30 stages in downtown Fort Collins, Fri. April 22, and Sat., April 23, $40-$60, all ages.



FOX THEATRE With Knuckle Pups, Thu., May 5, 9 p.m., $15-$18.With Khemmis, Panopticon, Hulder, Vastum, Dreadnought, Mon., July 25, 7 p.m., $27.50-$30.: With Weep Wave, Bad Sex, No Roses, Mon., March 14, 8 p.m.Fri., March 25, 9 p.m.With Endless Nameless, Pythian Whispers, Sell Farm., Sat., March 26, 9 p.m.Thu., June 16, 9 p.m.Sat., July 16, 9 p.m.Fri., May 13, 7 p.m.Ft. Dylans Dharma with special guest Selasee & the Fafa Family, Fri., May 20, 7 p.m.Sun., May 22, 5 p.m.Thu., May 26, 7 p.m.Fri., June 3, 6 p.m.With Jacob Jolliff, Thu., June 9, 7 p.m.Sat., June 11, 7 p.m.Mon., April 18, 7 p.m., $15.Sat., April 2, 7 p.m., $20.Wed., June 29, 6 p.m., $16.Sun., May 15, 7 p.m., $18.Sat., May 21, 6 p.m.With Eric Krasno Assembly, Sun., June 5, 8 p.m.Tue., May 17, 8 p.m., $15.Tue., Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$169.95.Mon., May 2, 7 p.m., $55-$89.50.Sun., March 6, 8 p.m.Tue., June 14, 6 p.m., $25.