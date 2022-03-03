Support Us

Snarky Puppy, OneRepublic and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

March 3, 2022 5:55AM

Snarky Puppy comes to the Mission Ballroom this summer.
Snarky Puppy comes to the Mission Ballroom this summer. Courtesy Snarky Puppy
Denver Botanic Gardens just announced the lineup for its 2022 Summer Concert Series (tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 22), and more show announcements have popped up since then.

The Weeknd has just announced the first part of a global stadium tour with special guest Doja Cat. The After Hours Til Dawn tour will touch down at Empower FIeld at Mile High on Thursday, August 18.

Fusion-influenced jam band Snarky Puppy will be at the Mission Ballroom on Sunday, June 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4.

Colorado Springs pop-rock band OneRepublic made it big, but the group will be bringing its Grammy-nominated tunes back to Ball Arena on Friday, August 12. Tickets are $29.50-$149.50.

Phrowdow brings his electronic music blending funk, hip-hop and soul to the Aggie Theatre on Saturday, March 26. Tickets are $15-$18.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES


AGGIE THEATRE

Phrowdow: With Fernbrook, S34BASS, john james, Sat., March 26, 9 p.m., $15-$18

BALL ARENA

OneRepublic: With Needtobreathe, Fri., Aug. 12, 7 & 8 p.m., $29.50-$149.50

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Allen Rayman: Tue., April 19, 8 p.m., $22-$25
Covet: Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $20.75-$23
Kings Kaleidoscope: Tue., June 14, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Poliça: With Wilsen, Sun., July 17, 8 p.m.
Steve Von Till: Wed., July 20, 8 p.m., $20

BUFFALO ROSE

Lean on Me, Marshall Fire Benefit: With Face Vocal Band, The Long Run, The Jerseys, Soul X and Forever in Blue Jeans, Sun., March 6, 6 p.m., $75.

EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn tour with special guest Doja Cat, Thurs., August 18.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

KYGO Birthday Bash: With Chris Young, Walker Hayes, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade and Callista Clark, Sat., July 2, 4:30 p.m., $25-$99.95.

FORT COLLINS

FoCoMX Music Festival: 300+ northern Colorado artists on nearly 30 stages in downtown Fort Collins, Fri. April 22, and Sat., April 23, $40-$60, all ages.

FOX THEATRE

Mr. Mota's Graduation Party: With Knuckle Pups, Thu., May 5, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

GOTHIC THEATRE

TRVE Brewing Bacchanal / 10th Anniversary Show: With Khemmis, Panopticon, Hulder, Vastum, Dreadnought, Mon., July 25, 7 p.m., $27.50-$30.

HI-DIVE

Fast Eddy: With Weep Wave, Bad Sex, No Roses, Mon., March 14, 8 p.m.
Peer Review: Fri., March 25, 9 p.m.
Quits: With Endless Nameless, Pythian Whispers, Sell Farm., Sat., March 26, 9 p.m.
Bob Log III: Thu., June 16, 9 p.m.
Cola: Sat., July 16, 9 p.m.

LEVITT PAVILION

Son Rompe Pera: Fri., May 13, 7 p.m.
Black Uhuru: Ft. Dylans Dharma with special guest Selasee & the Fafa Family, Fri., May 20, 7 p.m.
La Santa Cecilia: Sun., May 22, 5 p.m.
Los Amigos Invisibles: Thu., May 26, 7 p.m.
Mark Farina: Fri., June 3, 6 p.m.
Della Mae: With Jacob Jolliff, Thu., June 9, 7 p.m.
Calexico: Sat., June 11, 7 p.m.

MARQUIS THEATER

Bad Cop/Bad Cop: Mon., April 18, 7 p.m., $15.
Colorado Bassheads Present: Queens Of Basscapital V. 2: Sat., April 2, 7 p.m., $20.
Spite One Step: Wed., June 29, 6 p.m., $16.
Strand of Oaks: Sun., May 15, 7 p.m., $18.

MISSION BALLROOM

Colorado Symphony 2022 Imagination Gala: Sat., May 21, 6 p.m.
Snarky Puppy: With Eric Krasno Assembly, Sun., June 5, 8 p.m.

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX

Michael Seyer: Tue., May 17, 8 p.m., $15.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

The Chicks: Tue., Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$169.95.
A Prairie Home Companion American Revival: Mon., May 2, 7 p.m., $55-$89.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Wind Whisper of Homeland: Sun., March 6, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT

After the Burial + Thy Art Is Murder: Tue., June 14, 6 p.m., $25.


Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
