Snarky Puppy, OneRepublic and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Weeknd has just announced the first part of a global stadium tour with special guest Doja Cat. The After Hours Til Dawn tour will touch down at Empower FIeld at Mile High on Thursday, August 18.
Fusion-influenced jam band Snarky Puppy will be at the Mission Ballroom on Sunday, June 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4.
Colorado Springs pop-rock band OneRepublic made it big, but the group will be bringing its Grammy-nominated tunes back to Ball Arena on Friday, August 12. Tickets are $29.50-$149.50.
Phrowdow brings his electronic music blending funk, hip-hop and soul to the Aggie Theatre on Saturday, March 26. Tickets are $15-$18.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
AGGIE THEATRE
Phrowdow: With Fernbrook, S34BASS, john james, Sat., March 26, 9 p.m., $15-$18
BALL ARENA
OneRepublic: With Needtobreathe, Fri., Aug. 12, 7 & 8 p.m., $29.50-$149.50
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Allen Rayman: Tue., April 19, 8 p.m., $22-$25
Covet: Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $20.75-$23
Kings Kaleidoscope: Tue., June 14, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Poliça: With Wilsen, Sun., July 17, 8 p.m.
Steve Von Till: Wed., July 20, 8 p.m., $20
BUFFALO ROSE
Lean on Me, Marshall Fire Benefit: With Face Vocal Band, The Long Run, The Jerseys, Soul X and Forever in Blue Jeans, Sun., March 6, 6 p.m., $75.
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn tour with special guest Doja Cat, Thurs., August 18.
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
KYGO Birthday Bash: With Chris Young, Walker Hayes, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade and Callista Clark, Sat., July 2, 4:30 p.m., $25-$99.95.
FORT COLLINS
FoCoMX Music Festival: 300+ northern Colorado artists on nearly 30 stages in downtown Fort Collins, Fri. April 22, and Sat., April 23, $40-$60, all ages.
FOX THEATRE
Mr. Mota's Graduation Party: With Knuckle Pups, Thu., May 5, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
GOTHIC THEATRE
TRVE Brewing Bacchanal / 10th Anniversary Show: With Khemmis, Panopticon, Hulder, Vastum, Dreadnought, Mon., July 25, 7 p.m., $27.50-$30.
HI-DIVE
Fast Eddy: With Weep Wave, Bad Sex, No Roses, Mon., March 14, 8 p.m.
Peer Review: Fri., March 25, 9 p.m.
Quits: With Endless Nameless, Pythian Whispers, Sell Farm., Sat., March 26, 9 p.m.
Bob Log III: Thu., June 16, 9 p.m.
Cola: Sat., July 16, 9 p.m.
LEVITT PAVILION
Son Rompe Pera: Fri., May 13, 7 p.m.
Black Uhuru: Ft. Dylans Dharma with special guest Selasee & the Fafa Family, Fri., May 20, 7 p.m.
La Santa Cecilia: Sun., May 22, 5 p.m.
Los Amigos Invisibles: Thu., May 26, 7 p.m.
Mark Farina: Fri., June 3, 6 p.m.
Della Mae: With Jacob Jolliff, Thu., June 9, 7 p.m.
Calexico: Sat., June 11, 7 p.m.
MARQUIS THEATER
Bad Cop/Bad Cop: Mon., April 18, 7 p.m., $15.
Colorado Bassheads Present: Queens Of Basscapital V. 2: Sat., April 2, 7 p.m., $20.
Spite One Step: Wed., June 29, 6 p.m., $16.
Strand of Oaks: Sun., May 15, 7 p.m., $18.
MISSION BALLROOM
Colorado Symphony 2022 Imagination Gala: Sat., May 21, 6 p.m.
Snarky Puppy: With Eric Krasno Assembly, Sun., June 5, 8 p.m.
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Michael Seyer: Tue., May 17, 8 p.m., $15.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
The Chicks: Tue., Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$169.95.
A Prairie Home Companion American Revival: Mon., May 2, 7 p.m., $55-$89.50.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Wind Whisper of Homeland: Sun., March 6, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT
After the Burial + Thy Art Is Murder: Tue., June 14, 6 p.m., $25.
