Denver DJ and Promoter Ryan Dykstra Suffers Two Strokes

In June, Ryan Dykstra, a DJ and promoter who also set up vintage vinyl pop-up boutiques in multiple locations around the state, suffered two strokes and spent nearly a month in the hospital recovering. While he made progress over the past month, his health took a turn for the worse on July 28.

Jen Lowe, the sister of Dykstra's girlfriend, set up a GoFundMe page to help cover some of Dyktra's medical costs.

"Because of his lengthy hospitalization and long road of recovery, Ryan’s ability to work and provide income has taken a devastating blow," Lowe wrote on the campaign page. "He has trouble walking short distances, his memory is compromised, his vision is very blurry even with glasses, and he finds himself at a loss when it comes to recalling much of his vocabulary. These are the major issues he is working on in his rehabilitation program and he is finding it extremely challenging, painful and exhausting. All of this has left him with medical expenses and outstanding debts as well as ongoing future expenses to treat all of these chronic illnesses.

"This is incredibly overwhelming for our family and we have decided to reach out to all of you for help. People shouldn’t have to have Go Fund Me campaigns to pay for healthcare, but here we are," she continued. "Every little bit helps so please donate what you can to help Ryan on his recovery journey."

Ryan Dykstra (right) with former Dead Kennedys singer Jello Biafra. Courtesy Ryan Dykstra Records

In 2018, Westword awarded Ryan Dykstra Records with the Best Blowout Record Sales in 2018, writing, "Like record albums much? If you can't have too many but have a budget that's holding you back, it's time you got to know record gypsy Ryan Dykstra and his traveling vintage vinyl boutique, which pops up regularly, complete with listening stations, at changing locations in Fort Collins, Denver, Boulder and other stops along the Front Range. Once in a while, that also means 99-cent blowouts with thousands of records in every genre and era to choose from."

Visit Ryan Dykstra's GoFundMe campaign to find out how to help out.