Readers: Denver Jam-Band Concerts Are Violent

Garth Jacob was assaulted at a Joe Russo's Almost Dead concert at Red Rocks.

Earlier this week, Westword reported that jam-band fan Garth Jacob was sucker-punched in the face at a Joe Russo's Almost Dead concert at Red Rocks. The jam-band fan, who has no plans to stop going to concerts anytime soon, was flummoxed by the attack: He had never seen nor met the perpetrator before. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the incident.

In response to our story, readers weigh in about violence at concerts and within the jam-band scene.

Erik writes:

