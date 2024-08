Five Takeaways from Olivia Rodrigo's Guts Tour in Denver

click to enlarge Ross Jones

click to enlarge Rodrigo's band comprised bass player Moa Munoz, guitarist Emily Rosenfield, guitarist Daisy Spencer, drummer Hayley Brownell, and Camila Mora on keys. Ross Jones

click to enlarge Rodrigo sang songs from her debut album, Sour, and her sophomore album, Guts. Ross Jones

While Olivia Rodrigo certainly has the vocal chops to sing her songs live, and she absolutely brought those vocals out for the show, the audience took the reins for many of the songs. Rodrigo proved that if you're able to write honestly about teenage girls' experiences dealing with jealousy, first-time heartbreak and self-criticism, you don't need much else.During "Driver's License," a single spotlight shined on her and the piano as she sang honestly about the feeling of being haunted by the places and memories of relationships past. At the peak of the song, the bridge, the audience nearly drowned out Rodrigo completely.At one point during the show, she sat on the stage next to guitarist Daisy Spencer. With just her voice and an acoustic guitar, the crowd was still in the palm of her hand. She sang "Favorite Crime," a popular tune from. I had to put my earplugs in to avoid damage while the audience screamed, "All the things I did, just so I could call you mine." Olivia could have held the mic to the audience the entire time and let them sing the song; the experience almost would have been the same.Rodrigo's pop-rock anthems call for a band with the skills to deliver on all of the hooks and melodies that make her songs addictive to fans. Her all-female band, whom Rodrigo introduced by name, brought that and more to the show.With so many songs focused on women's experiences and stories, and the crowd being mostly filled with young girls as well, it only made sense that her stage would be filled with women. Her dancers and her openers for the tour, Pink Pantheress, Chappell Roan, the Breeders and Remi Wolf, are also all women. Rodrigo wasn't afraid to put the no-boys-allowed sign on stage, giving the platform to up-and-coming female artists.Rodrigo and the band leaned into outlandish dance moves and facial expressions, as well, making the audience feel like we'd just intruded on a slumber party or girls' night out, where everyone is being their authentic selves.For a majority of the show, a single spotlight shined on Rodrigo as she sang a song. There were no fireworks, there were relatively few props, and the most intense part of the production was when she flew around the arena on a moon, singing directly to the upper-level crowds for some of her slower songs.Aside from that and a few songs where the dancers accompanied the singer, she was the star and the energy, with not much else happening around her. The singer proved the same thing that many singer-songwriters, most recently Noah Kahan at Fiddler's Green, have before: When the fans are there to scream the songs that they relate to, you don't need a fancy stage or a giant production. Just your voice and a guitar will do.