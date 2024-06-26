Noah Kahan Packs Fiddler's Green for Two-Night Run: Photos

Noah Kahan brought his We'll All Be Here Forever Tour to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre for two sold-out nights, which will wrap up tonight, June 26.
The singer-songwriter, who was nominated for a 2023 Grammy for Best New Artist, has been a breakout star in the mainstream since his third album, Stick Season, was released in 2022. Kahan's tour will take him to Europe for July and August before wrapping up with an East Coast run in September.
See photos from his first night at Fiddler's below: concert calendar.