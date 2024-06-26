 Noah Kahan Packs Fiddler's Green for Two-Night Denver Run: Photos | Westword
Noah Kahan Packs Fiddler's Green for Two-Night Run: Photos

Noah Kahan took his We'll All Be Here Forever Tour to Fiddler's Green.
June 26, 2024
Noah Kahan smiling.
Noah Kahan smiling. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Noah Kahan brought his We'll All Be Here Forever Tour to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre for two sold-out nights, which will wrap up tonight, June 26.

The singer-songwriter, who was nominated for a 2023 Grammy for Best New Artist, has been a breakout star in the mainstream since his third album, Stick Season, was released in 2022. Kahan's tour will take him to Europe for July and August before wrapping up with an East Coast run in September.

See photos from his first night at Fiddler's below:
click to enlarge fans at a noah kahan show
Fans flooded Fiddler's for Noah Kahan.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Jensen McRae performing on stage
Jensen McRae opened for Noah Kahan at Fiddler's Green.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Jensen McRae performing
Jensen McRae is known for her breakout singles "White Boy" and "Wolves."
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Noah Kahan performing at Fiddler's Green outside Denver
Noah Kahan taking it all in.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge fans at a concert
Excited fans welcomed him to the stage with phones held high.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Noah Kahan performing at Fiddler's Green outside Denver
Kahan brought a lot of energy to his performance.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Noah Kahan performing at Fiddler's Green outside Denver
Kahan's breakthrough single was "Hurt Somebody."
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Noah Kahan performing at Fiddler's Green outside Denver
Kahan began his set with "Dial Drunk."
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Fans get it.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Noah Kahan performing at Fiddler's Green outside Denver
Kahan played his new song, "Spoiled," at Fiddler's.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Noah Kahan performing at Fiddler's Green outside Denver
He also played his hit from Stick Season, "Paul Revere."
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Noah Kahan performing at Fiddler's Green outside Denver
The set included eighteen songs, followed by two for the encore.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Noah Kahan performing at Fiddler's Green outside Denver
Noah Kahan performing live at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Noah Kahan performing at Fiddler's Green outside Denver
Kahan performs back-to-back with his guitarist, Noah Levine.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Noah Kahan performing at Fiddler's Green outside Denver
Kahan closed out the set with "Orange Juice" and "Northern Attitude."
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Noah Kahan performing at Fiddler's Green outside Denver
The encore at Fiddler's included two songs: "The View Between Villages" and "Stick Season."
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge a sold-out show at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater outside Denver
Noah Kahan will be back at Fiddler's on June 26.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Find more concerts on our concert calendar.
