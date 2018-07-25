How SIR Found Its Drummer

Sarah Angela “SA”: “When I first moved to Denver, I saw Luke Mehrens’s former band Della. I poked my girlfriend at the time and said, ‘I want that drummer!’
“Fast-forward to 2015. Kim and I were playing a show at the Walnut Room, and Luke, who was still our favorite drummer in Denver, was there to see our set. As we wrapped, Luke walked up to the front of the stage and said, ‘If you ever need a drummer, holla.’
“Since we were major fangirls, we pretty much hired him on the spot. It was perfect, because at the time, I had a drummer that looked like an angry cartoon character and was WAY too cool for school for my taste. In comes actually cool, laid-back Lukey. Boomtown! SIR had arrived.”
SIR will play at Globe Hall on Saturday, August 25.
Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.
