 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
How SIR Found Its Drummer
Karl Christian Krumpholz

How SIR Found Its Drummer

Karl Christian Krumpholz | July 25, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Sarah Angela “SA”: “When I first moved to Denver, I saw Luke Mehrens’s former band Della. I poked my girlfriend at the time and said, ‘I want that drummer!’

How SIR Found Its Drummer
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“Fast-forward to 2015. Kim and I were playing a show at the Walnut Room, and Luke, who was still our favorite drummer in Denver, was there to see our set. As we wrapped, Luke walked up to the front of the stage and said, ‘If you ever need a drummer, holla.’

How SIR Found Its Drummer
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“Since we were major fangirls, we pretty much hired him on the spot. It was perfect, because at the time, I had a drummer that looked like an angry cartoon character and was WAY too cool for school for my taste. In comes actually cool, laid-back Lukey. Boomtown! SIR had arrived.”

SIR will play at Globe Hall on Saturday, August 25.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >