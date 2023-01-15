Support Us

Reader: So Many Great Shows at Cervantes' Over the Last Twenty Years

January 15, 2023 8:24AM

Duncan Goodman and Scott Morrill in front of Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. Jack Gould
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom opened in the former home of the legendary Casino Cabaret, at 2637 Welton Street, in January 2003 — just as jam bands were taking over the city's music scene.

Since then, Cervantes' has been a reliable steward for jam band and EDM lovers alike. It's become a go-to for up-and-coming Denver artists, while also offering star-powered sets from the likes of Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes and Phish's Page McConnell. It will host more big names when Cervantes' celebrates its twentieth anniversary on Friday, January 20, with The Motet playing the Masterpiece Ballroom and Andy Frasco and DJ Sleepy hosting an "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" DJ dance party at Cervantes' Other Side, right next door.

In the meantime, fans of the venue have been sharing memories of their favorite nights there on the Westword Facebook post of our story on the upcoming twentieth-anniversary celebration. Says Nicole:
I've been going to Cervantes' so long, I knew the Alice Wonderland bathroom. I contributed to the newest sound system. Love my city.
Says Tucker: 
So many, can't pick just one show.
Responds Keoki:
There are so many that I can't remember.
Recalls Mike:
Dj Qbert with Mixmaster Mike. Chris Karns opened for them
Adds Kimo:
Immortal Technique!
Offers Bob:
Bonerama.
Suggests Randy:
Sam Bush.
Notes Steve:
The Glitch Mob's first gig there was off the charts! Of course, there were all the shows we put on there. And that Kimmock show where he stopped playing and told the crowd to "Shut the fuck up!" So many great shows there over the last twenty years!
Concludes Kendall:
Best memory inside the walls of Cervantes' was the "Above Ground Productions" party, in 2004, I believe. A local dance legend, Ty Tek, headlined the gig. It wasn't a huge party, but the punters were all quality people who danced and smiled all night. This was a memorable night for me, when the scene was still underground and local artists got to play a big venue and take a step outside the bedroom DJ gigs.

CONGRATULATIONS on twenty years.
What were your favorite shows at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
