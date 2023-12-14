 Denver Venue So Many Roads "Will Not Be Back for Long" | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Venues

So Many Roads "Will Not Be Back for Long" After New Year's Shows

Former owner Jay Bianchi says the Deadhead bar will close after a handful of January concerts.
December 14, 2023
So Many Roads is already planning for its December comeback.
So Many Roads is already planning for its December comeback. Kyle Harris
Share this:
It's been quite the year for So Many Roads Museum and Brewery.

The Deadhead bar and venue, located at 918 West First Avenue, was forced to close for ninety days starting October 1, after reaching a settlement with the City of Denver for serving alcohol to a minor. So Many Roads' liquor and cabaret licenses are also being held in abeyance for a year, meaning any additional violations will shut the bar down for good.

This isn't the first challenge for So Many Roads, which had to close in October for a month last year after providing alcohol to a minor, selling alcohol to a minor, distributing a controlled substance and disorderly behavior. The same employee who sold the controlled substance at So Many Roads was also a bartender at sister venue Sancho's Broken Arrow, which ended up closing for good as a result.
click to enlarge band playing on stage with psychedelic tapestry in the background
The Cosmic Charlies playing at the So Many Roads reopening on December 1, 2022.
Emily Ferguson
When So Many Roads reopened on December 1, 2022, many of its loyal fans called it a "story of resilience," and reveled in the Deadhead bar's ability to rise again, noodling to tunes by Grateful Dead tribute band the Cosmic Charlies. At the time, former So Many Roads and Sancho's owner Jay Bianchi — who retired after sexual-assault allegations in 2020 but still is a regular face at the venue (and was the bartender who most recently sold drinks to underage police officers) — warned on Facebook that "unfortunately, this may set off a chain of events that makes it impossible for business to continue...It may be the last month of existence for this museum, this lifetime work, this little slice of paradise."

While So Many Roads did not come entirely to the end of the line, it will be on shifting ground when it reopens
for New Year's shows on December 30 and 31 with Pink Talking Fish, which covers Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish. Bianchi again took to Facebook, writing, "These nights not only mark our great grand re-opening, they mark the last New Years Eve run of So Many Roads Museum and Brewery."
Jay Bianchi
According to Bianchi — who, despite not having ownership, still appears to be So Many Roads' de facto public face and uses "our" when speaking of the bar — the shows won't actually end on New Year's Day. There are several shows slated on So Many Roads' website from January 2 through January 14. What are now being called the final shows, running from January 12 to 14, will feature Forgotten Space with Stu Allen, a Grateful Dead cover band.

Robert Driscoll, a lawyer representing So Many Roads, confirms that the venue will reopen on December 30. When asked whether the January shows will be the final ones, as Bianchi suggests, he replies: "I have no idea."

So Many Roads owner Tyler Bishop did not respond to a request for comment.

"This will be your last chance to see this magnificent place," Bianchi wrote, "so let's come together one last time and revel in our triumphs as well [as] celebrate the doors that will be opening as this particular chapter of our history draws to a close."

Pink Talking Fish, Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 31, 918 West First Avenue. Tickets to the Saturday show are $20-$25; tickets for Sunday are $35-$50.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Emily Ferguson is Westword's Culture Editor, covering Denver's flourishing arts and music scene. Before landing this position, she worked as an editor at local and national political publications and held some odd jobs suited to her odd personality, including selling grilled cheese sandwiches at music festivals and performing with fire. Emily also writes on the arts for the Wall Street Journal and is an oil painter in her free time.
Contact: Emily Ferguson

Trending

All the Red Rocks 2024 Concerts Announced So Far

Concerts

All the Red Rocks 2024 Concerts Announced So Far

By Emily Ferguson
K4CO Is Centennial's Newest Radio Station

Music News

K4CO Is Centennial's Newest Radio Station

By Julianna O'Clair
Holidays in Hell: Satanic Temple Colorado Gets in the Spirit With This Event

Concerts

Holidays in Hell: Satanic Temple Colorado Gets in the Spirit With This Event

By Justin Criado
Ten Local Acts That Have Gone National

Local Music

Ten Local Acts That Have Gone National

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation