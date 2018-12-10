 


Dua Lipa returns to the Fillmore Auditorium tonight.
Miles Chrisinger
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | December 10, 2018 | 5:55am
Travis Scott brings his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour to the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, with openers Trippie Redd, Gunna and Sheck Wes; Dua Lipa, who performed a truncated show at the Fillmore Auditorium in June, returns to the venue tonight. John Grant, who was once a member of the Denver-based band the Czars but has been living in Iceland in more recent years, headlines the Bluebird Theater in support of his new album, Love Is Magic, and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke is playing primarily music from his solo career at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday. Here's our full list of picks:


MONDAY, DECEMBER 10

Dua Lipa
$35, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

The English Beat
$26.50-$29, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Preoccupations and Protomartyr
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Middle Kids
$14.50-$16, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Il Divo
$49.50-$350, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre

Thom Yorke
$55, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

H.E.R.
$35-$75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Myles Kennedy & Co.
$22.50-$25, 6:30 p.m., Summit

Dave East
$25-$127, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

30th Anniversary of Windham Hill's Winter Solstice
$30-$45, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

John Grant
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Helio Sequence
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 12

Travis Scott
$29.95-$89.95, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Kurt Elling
$40-$50, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Ike Reilly and Johnny Hickman
$15-$18, 7:30 p.m., The Walnut Room

Houston Person Quartet (also December 13)
$15-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 13

Daughtry
$43.50-$83.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

United States of Bass
$10-$15, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

American Anymen and Isadora Eden
$10-$12, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Asagraum
$15-$20, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Muscle Beach
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

