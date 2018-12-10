The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Travis Scott brings his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour to the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, with openers Trippie Redd, Gunna and Sheck Wes; Dua Lipa, who performed a truncated show at the Fillmore Auditorium in June, returns to the venue tonight. John Grant, who was once a member of the Denver-based band the Czars but has been living in Iceland in more recent years, headlines the Bluebird Theater in support of his new album, Love Is Magic, and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke is playing primarily music from his solo career at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, DECEMBER 10
Dua Lipa
$35, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
The English Beat
$26.50-$29, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Preoccupations and Protomartyr
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Middle Kids
$14.50-$16, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11
Il Divo
$49.50-$350, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre
Thom Yorke
$55, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
H.E.R.
$35-$75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Myles Kennedy & Co.
$22.50-$25, 6:30 p.m., Summit
Dave East
$25-$127, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
30th Anniversary of Windham Hill's Winter Solstice
$30-$45, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
John Grant
$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Helio Sequence
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 12
Travis Scott
$29.95-$89.95, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Kurt Elling
$40-$50, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Ike Reilly and Johnny Hickman
$15-$18, 7:30 p.m., The Walnut Room
Houston Person Quartet (also December 13)
$15-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 13
Daughtry
$43.50-$83.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
United States of Bass
$10-$15, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
American Anymen and Isadora Eden
$10-$12, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Asagraum
$15-$20, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Muscle Beach
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
