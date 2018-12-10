The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Travis Scott brings his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour to the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, with openers Trippie Redd, Gunna and Sheck Wes; Dua Lipa, who performed a truncated show at the Fillmore Auditorium in June, returns to the venue tonight. John Grant, who was once a member of the Denver-based band the Czars but has been living in Iceland in more recent years, headlines the Bluebird Theater in support of his new album, Love Is Magic, and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke is playing primarily music from his solo career at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday. Here's our full list of picks: