The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

DeVotchKa is at the Stanley Hotel tonight and tomorrow for a black-tie masquerade ball in homage to Stephen King's book, The Shining. The Motet has a two-night stand at the Ogden Theatre, while Every Time I Die has a two-night stand at the Bluebird Theater. Also on tap this week are Rufus Wainwright at the Boulder Theater, Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Pepsi Center and J Mascis at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16
Aaron Lewis
$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
The Motet (also November 17)
$25-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Michael Menert & the Pretty Fantastics
$19/$23, 8 p.m., Summit
The Last Waltz Revisited
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
G Herbo
$22/$25, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Magic Giant
$20-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Turtle Island Quartet and Cyrus Chestnut
$19 and up, 7:30 p.m., New Center for the Performing Arts
DeVotchKa (also November 17)
$39.50, 7:30 p.m., the Stanley Hotel, Estes Park
Every Time I Die (also November 17)
$25, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Local H
$20, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Fed Rez
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
$49.50-$79.50, 3 p.m., Pepsi Center
Stabbing Westward
$23, 7:30 p.m., Summit
Rufus Wainwright
$45-$399, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Tab Benoit
$22.75-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
High on Fire and Municipal Waste
$24.50-$175, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
Polytoxic
$12/$15, 9:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Metal Alliance Tour
$20/$25, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Chris Smither
$27/$29, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
J Mascis
$23-$43, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18
Dom Kennedy
$25/$30, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Ryan Montbleau
$18/$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Ural Thomas & the Pain
$12-$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive
