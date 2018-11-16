The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

DeVotchKa is at the Stanley Hotel tonight and tomorrow for a black-tie masquerade ball in homage to Stephen King's book, The Shining. The Motet has a two-night stand at the Ogden Theatre, while Every Time I Die has a two-night stand at the Bluebird Theater. Also on tap this week are Rufus Wainwright at the Boulder Theater, Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Pepsi Center and J Mascis at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. See our full list of picks below.