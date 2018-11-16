 


DeVotchKa performs at the Stanley Hotel tonight and tomorrow.EXPAND
DeVotchKa performs at the Stanley Hotel tonight and tomorrow.

Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | November 16, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

DeVotchKa is at the Stanley Hotel tonight and tomorrow for a black-tie masquerade ball in homage to Stephen King's book, The Shining. The Motet has a two-night stand at the Ogden Theatre, while Every Time I Die has a two-night stand at the Bluebird Theater. Also on tap this week are Rufus Wainwright at the Boulder Theater, Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Pepsi Center and J Mascis at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Aaron Lewis
$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

The Motet (also November 17)
$25-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Michael Menert & the Pretty Fantastics
$19/$23, 8 p.m., Summit

The Last Waltz Revisited
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

G Herbo
$22/$25, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Magic Giant
$20-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Turtle Island Quartet and Cyrus Chestnut
$19 and up, 7:30 p.m., New Center for the Performing Arts

DeVotchKa (also November 17)
$39.50, 7:30 p.m., the Stanley Hotel, Estes Park

Every Time I Die (also November 17)
$25, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Local H
$20, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Fed Rez
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Trans-Siberian Orchestra
$49.50-$79.50, 3 p.m., Pepsi Center

Stabbing Westward
$23, 7:30 p.m., Summit

Rufus Wainwright
$45-$399, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Tab Benoit
$22.75-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

High on Fire and Municipal Waste
$24.50-$175, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Polytoxic
$12/$15, 9:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Metal Alliance Tour
$20/$25, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Chris Smither
$27/$29, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

J Mascis
$23-$43, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Dom Kennedy
$25/$30, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Ryan Montbleau
$18/$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Ural Thomas & the Pain
$12-$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

