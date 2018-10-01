 


Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | October 1, 2018 | 5:55am
Ozzy Osbourne stops at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday as part of his final world tour, with Stone Sour opening, while Lenny Kravitz headlines the 1STBANK Center the same night in support of his brand-new album, Raise Vibration. Also on tap this week are Greta Van Fleet at the Fillmore Auditorium, The Breeders at the Boulder Theater, Clutch at the Ogden Theatre and Screaming Females at the Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 1

Ben Howard
$42-$85, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Greta Van Fleet
$39.50, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Denzel Curry
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Breeders
$25-$32, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

The Presets
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 2

Ozzy Osbourne
$39.50-$250, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Lenny Kravitz
$54.75-$104.75, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Clutch
$46, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Dead Sara
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Summit

Zeal & Ardor
$35, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Counterparts and Being as an Ocean
$18-$20, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Screaming Females
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Buttertones
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 3

The Wombats
$22.75-$25, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Wintersun
$25, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

AJJ and Kimya Dawson
$20-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Boxer Rebellion
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Yungblud
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Ezra Furman
$16-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 4

Lord Huron
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Allan Rayman
$22, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Quiet Riot
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Stampede

Frameworks
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

The Birthday Massacre
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ches Smith Trio
$22-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Never Shout Never
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

