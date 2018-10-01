The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Ozzy Osbourne stops at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday as part of his final world tour, with Stone Sour opening, while Lenny Kravitz headlines the 1STBANK Center the same night in support of his brand-new album, Raise Vibration. Also on tap this week are Greta Van Fleet at the Fillmore Auditorium, The Breeders at the Boulder Theater, Clutch at the Ogden Theatre and Screaming Females at the Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 1
Ben Howard
$42-$85, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Greta Van Fleet
$39.50, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Denzel Curry
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Breeders
$25-$32, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
The Presets
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 2
Ozzy Osbourne
$39.50-$250, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Lenny Kravitz
$54.75-$104.75, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Clutch
$46, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Dead Sara
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Summit
Zeal & Ardor
$35, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Counterparts and Being as an Ocean
$18-$20, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Screaming Females
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Buttertones
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 3
The Wombats
$22.75-$25, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Wintersun
$25, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
AJJ and Kimya Dawson
$20-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Boxer Rebellion
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Yungblud
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Ezra Furman
$16-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 4
Lord Huron
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Allan Rayman
$22, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Quiet Riot
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Stampede
Frameworks
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
The Birthday Massacre
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ches Smith Trio
$22-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Never Shout Never
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
