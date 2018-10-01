The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Ozzy Osbourne stops at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday as part of his final world tour, with Stone Sour opening, while Lenny Kravitz headlines the 1STBANK Center the same night in support of his brand-new album, Raise Vibration. Also on tap this week are Greta Van Fleet at the Fillmore Auditorium, The Breeders at the Boulder Theater, Clutch at the Ogden Theatre and Screaming Females at the Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 1

Ben Howard

$42-$85, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison