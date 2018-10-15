The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Lindsey Buckingham, who just released Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham, headlines the Boulder Theater tonight, while the Simon & Garfunkel Story is at the Paramount Theatre. This week's lineup also includes Simple Minds at the Paramount, Tom Morello at the Gothic Theatre and EDEN at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 15
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
$35-$65, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
EDEN
$24.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Lindsey Buckingham
$65-$300, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Dreamers
$12-$15, Marquis Theater
Nekromantix (also October 16)
$5-$22, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 16
In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert - The Hologram Tour
$39.95-$69.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Phora
$25-$49.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Tom Morello
$49.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Jesse Colin Young
$36-$38, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Robotaki
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Yoke Lore
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Tigran Hamasyan (also October 17)
$15-$35, 8 p.m., Dazzle
A Place to Bury Strangers
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Puddles Pity Party
$35-$100, 8 p.m., Lincoln Center, Fort Collins
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17
Pat Metheny
$44-$76, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
She Wants Revenge
$27.50-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Milo Greene
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Cane Hill
$14-$16, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18
Simple Minds
$39.50-$69.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Kyle
$27.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Del McCoury Band
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Chief Keef
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Dale Watson and Wayne Hancock
$17-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Stryper and Slaughter
$28-$200, 8 p.m., Stampede
Eliot Lipp
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
