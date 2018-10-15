 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Tom Morello brings the Atlas Underground Experience to the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday.
Tom Morello brings the Atlas Underground Experience to the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday.
Christopher Victorio

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | October 15, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Lindsey Buckingham, who just released Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham, headlines the Boulder Theater tonight, while the Simon & Garfunkel Story is at the Paramount Theatre. This week's lineup also includes Simple Minds at the Paramount, Tom Morello at the Gothic Theatre and EDEN at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:

Related Stories

MONDAY, OCTOBER 15

The Simon & Garfunkel Story
$35-$65, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

EDEN
$24.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Lindsey Buckingham
$65-$300, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Dreamers
$12-$15, Marquis Theater

Nekromantix (also October 16)
$5-$22, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 16

In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert - The Hologram Tour
$39.95-$69.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Phora
$25-$49.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Tom Morello
$49.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Jesse Colin Young
$36-$38, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Robotaki
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Yoke Lore
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Tigran Hamasyan (also October 17)
$15-$35, 8 p.m., Dazzle

A Place to Bury Strangers
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Puddles Pity Party
$35-$100, 8 p.m., Lincoln Center, Fort Collins

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17

Pat Metheny
$44-$76, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

She Wants Revenge
$27.50-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Milo Greene
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Cane Hill
$14-$16, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18

Simple Minds
$39.50-$69.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Kyle
$27.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Del McCoury Band
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Chief Keef
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Dale Watson and Wayne Hancock
$17-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Stryper and Slaughter
$28-$200, 8 p.m., Stampede

Eliot Lipp
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >