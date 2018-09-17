 


Nine Inch Nails plays two nights at Red Rocks this week.
Nine Inch Nails plays two nights at Red Rocks this week.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | September 17, 2018 | 6:20am
AA

Nine Inch Nails brings its Cold and Black and Infinite tour to Red Rocks on Tuesday and Wednesday with the Jesus and Mary Chain and Tobacco opening, while Punch Brothers and Gillian Welch are at the venue tonight, and Little Big Town is there on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Slash at the Fillmore Auditorium, Angel Olsen at the Paramount Theatre and Murder by Death at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Punch Brothers and Gillian Welch
$46.50-$70.95, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Angel Olsen
$32-$36, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Nothing but Thieves
$19-$23, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Lil Debbie
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Nine Inch Nails (also September 19)
$79.50-$125, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Wolfmother
$27.75-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Orgy
$18-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

For the Fallen Dreams
$15-$17, 7 p.m., La Rumba

The Early November
$18-$22, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Slaughter Beach and Dog
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Donny McCaslin
$13-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Slash
$29.75-$39.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Billy Idol
$59.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Raekwon, GZA, Killah Priest, Young Dirty
$21.60-$36, 8:30 p.m., Summit

Alestorm
$20-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Miniature Tigers
$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Little Big Town
$39.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Murder by Death
$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Voidz
$26.75-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Propagandhi
$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Obscura
$20-$22, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Ballroom Thieves
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

