The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Nine Inch Nails brings its Cold and Black and Infinite tour to Red Rocks on Tuesday and Wednesday with the Jesus and Mary Chain and Tobacco opening, while Punch Brothers and Gillian Welch are at the venue tonight, and Little Big Town is there on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Slash at the Fillmore Auditorium, Angel Olsen at the Paramount Theatre and Murder by Death at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
Punch Brothers and Gillian Welch
$46.50-$70.95, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Angel Olsen
$32-$36, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Nothing but Thieves
$19-$23, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Lil Debbie
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Nine Inch Nails (also September 19)
$79.50-$125, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Wolfmother
$27.75-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Orgy
$18-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
For the Fallen Dreams
$15-$17, 7 p.m., La Rumba
The Early November
$18-$22, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Slaughter Beach and Dog
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Donny McCaslin
$13-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
Slash
$29.75-$39.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Billy Idol
$59.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Raekwon, GZA, Killah Priest, Young Dirty
$21.60-$36, 8:30 p.m., Summit
Alestorm
$20-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Miniature Tigers
$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
Little Big Town
$39.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Murder by Death
$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Voidz
$26.75-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Propagandhi
$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Obscura
$20-$22, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Ballroom Thieves
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
