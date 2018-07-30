 


Weezer is at Fiddler's Green on Tuesday with Pixies.
Miles Chrisenger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | July 30, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Weezer and Pixies co-headline Fiddler's Green on Tuesday with Sleigh Bells opening while Psychedelic Furs and X will be at the Ogden Theatre on Thursday. On tap at Red Rocks this week are Halsey tonight, Nas and Black Star on Tuesday, Yo-Yo Ma performing Bach's cello suites on Wednesday, and Hard Rocks on Thursday with a lineup that includes DJ Snake, Virtual Self, Mija, GG Magree and Hekler. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JULY 30

Halsey
$29.50-$75, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Fixx
$10-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

TUESDAY, JULY 31

Godsmack and Shinedown
$35-$99.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Weezer and Pixies
$29.75-$85, 6 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Nas and Black Star
$59.50-$89.50, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Playboi Carti
$32-$800, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks
$22.50, Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
$45-$66, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities

Spindrift
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1

Yo-Yo Ma
$39.50-$175, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

BoDeans (also August 3)
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Amos Lee
$80-$85, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

THURSDAY, AUGUST 2

HARD Red Rocks 2018
$29-$80, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

King Cardinal and Bison Bone
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion

The Psychedelic Furs and X
$38-$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Rickie Lee Jones
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

American Aquarium
$18/$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Town Mountain
$13-$27, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Bane's World
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

