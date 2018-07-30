The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Weezer and Pixies co-headline Fiddler's Green on Tuesday with Sleigh Bells opening while Psychedelic Furs and X will be at the Ogden Theatre on Thursday. On tap at Red Rocks this week are Halsey tonight, Nas and Black Star on Tuesday, Yo-Yo Ma performing Bach's cello suites on Wednesday, and Hard Rocks on Thursday with a lineup that includes DJ Snake, Virtual Self, Mija, GG Magree and Hekler. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JULY 30
Halsey
$29.50-$75, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Fixx
$10-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
TUESDAY, JULY 31
Godsmack and Shinedown
$35-$99.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Weezer and Pixies
$29.75-$85, 6 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Nas and Black Star
$59.50-$89.50, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Playboi Carti
$32-$800, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks
$22.50, Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
$45-$66, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
Spindrift
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1
Yo-Yo Ma
$39.50-$175, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
BoDeans (also August 3)
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Amos Lee
$80-$85, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
THURSDAY, AUGUST 2
HARD Red Rocks 2018
$29-$80, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
King Cardinal and Bison Bone
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion
The Psychedelic Furs and X
$38-$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Rickie Lee Jones
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
American Aquarium
$18/$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Town Mountain
$13-$27, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Bane's World
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
