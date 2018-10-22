The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

A Perfect Circle returns to Red Rocks tonight. This week's lineup also includes Troye Sivan at Fillmore Auditorium, Joan Baez at the Paramount Theatre, and the Damned at the Gothic Theatre. Also, Dazzle's month-long ECM spotlight continues with Nik Bärtsch's Ronin on Wednesday and Jakob Bro Trio on Thursday. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 22
A Perfect Circle
$39.50-$79.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Troye Sivan
$42.50, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Years & Years
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
SOB x RBE
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Noah Kahan
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Peach Pit
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 23
Lil Dicky
$42.50 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center
88Rising
$35-$44.50, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
St. Lucia
$28.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers
$25, 6:30 p.m., Summit
Nekrogoblikon
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Windhand
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Neyla Pekarek
$10-$13, 7 p.m., History Colorado Center
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 24
Joan Baez
$54.45-$149.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Mayday Parade
$27.50-$30, 6 p.m., Summit
EKALI (also October 25)
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Great Lake Swimmers
$12-$27, 8:30 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Darwin Deez
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Nik Bartsch Ronin
$22-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Cash'd Out
$15-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25
Kip Moore
$35, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
$29.50-$49.50, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre
The Collection
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Summit
The Damned
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Flatliners
$15/$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Acoustic Alchemy
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Jakob Bro Trio
$22-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Animal Years
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!