 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
A Perfect Circle will perform at Red Rocks in October.
A Perfect Circle will perform at Red Rocks in October.
A Perfect Circle

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | October 22, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

A Perfect Circle returns to Red Rocks tonight. This week's lineup also includes Troye Sivan at Fillmore Auditorium, Joan Baez at the Paramount Theatre, and the Damned at the Gothic Theatre. Also, Dazzle's month-long ECM spotlight continues with Nik Bärtsch's Ronin on Wednesday and Jakob Bro Trio on Thursday. Here's our full list of picks:

Related Stories

MONDAY, OCTOBER 22

A Perfect Circle
$39.50-$79.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Troye Sivan
$42.50, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Years & Years
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

SOB x RBE
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Noah Kahan
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Peach Pit
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 23

Lil Dicky
$42.50 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center

88Rising
$35-$44.50, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

St. Lucia
$28.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers
$25, 6:30 p.m., Summit

Nekrogoblikon
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Windhand
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Neyla Pekarek
$10-$13, 7 p.m., History Colorado Center

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 24

Joan Baez
$54.45-$149.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Mayday Parade
$27.50-$30, 6 p.m., Summit

EKALI (also October 25)
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Great Lake Swimmers
$12-$27, 8:30 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Darwin Deez
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Nik Bartsch Ronin
$22-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Cash'd Out
$15-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25

Kip Moore
$35, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
$29.50-$49.50, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre

The Collection
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Summit

The Damned
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Flatliners
$15/$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Acoustic Alchemy
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Jakob Bro Trio
$22-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Animal Years
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: