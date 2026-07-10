Diplo’s Run Club brings a 5K and daytime rave to Denver

Diplo’s Run Club will make its Denver debut this weekend, and for once, the city’s overlapping obsessions with running, parks, DJs and doing something aggressively active before brunch will all fit into one event. According to Sam Hunt, executive vice president at Wasserman Music, who works closely with Diplo on the event, Denver has been on the Run Club wish list for a while.

“We tried to do it last year and thought we had a site in Boulder that would have been perfect, but then, not at the last last minute but at a point where it was too late to start fresh and find a new spot, things fell through,” Hunt says. “So we decided to cancel our Colorado stop in 2025 and try again in 2026.”

The touring 5K and post-race concert series kicks off its third season Sunday, July 12, at Cheesman Park. The event starts with a timed 5K at 9 a.m., beginning and ending near the park, before turning into a daytime mini music festival with Charly Jordan at 10 a.m. and Diplo at 11 a.m.

“The last two years of Diplo’s Run Club have been so amazing and I’m stoked to bring it back for season three,” Diplo said in a press release. “Music and fitness are such large parts of my life — it’s very special for me to be able to share both of those things with my fans together in one event. We had a hundred thousand people run and party with me last year; I can’t wait to do it with even more people this time around.”

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Runners sprint off at the start of a previous Diplo’s Run Club. Priscilla Rodriguez

Denver, Hunt added, made sense for the series because the city already has the culture the event is trying to bring together.

“Denver is a very fitness-forward city,” Hunt says. “When I think of Denver, I think of people who like to work out and be fit and people who like to dance to music, so it seemed like the perfect fit for Diplo’s Run Club. You can drive your Subarus up to the venue and then attend the event.”

Diplo’s Run Club launched as a hybrid of community run and dance-music day party. Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, runs the 5K along with participants before performing at the post-race concert. The Denver event is the first stop of the 2026-27 season, which also includes Philadelphia, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, Queens, Los Angeles, San Diego and Phoenix. Hunt said the concept is intentionally simple.

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“It is a pretty straightforward experience,” he says. “There is a 5K race that starts at 9 a.m. It’s timed, but it’s as casual as a formal 5K can possibly be. Some people run it fast and train for it. Some people walk or do a combination of walking and running. We don’t really care. It’s not a highly competitive race. It’s closer to a fun run.”

After runners cross the finish line, they will be close to the concert site. Hunt said participants can grab a banana, get water and move straight into the festival area. Around 10 a.m., the first DJ begins. At 11 a.m., Diplo takes over for a set expected to last about 90 minutes to two hours. The event should wrap by early afternoon.

“From there, you have the entire rest of the day to do what you please,” Hunt says. “Go grocery shopping, go to a movie, go home and take a nap — whatever you want to do.”

A runner from a previous Diplo’s Run Club finishes the race. Priscilla Rodriguez

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That daytime structure is part of the appeal. The event gives dance-music fans a way to see Diplo without committing to a late-night club show or a full evening at Red Rocks. It also gives runners a finish-line celebration with more production value than the usual fruit, medal and recovery beer.

“There are a lot of people who love DJs and dancing and love the idea of going to Red Rocks, but maybe you have a family or that isn’t a world that’s for you anymore,” Hunt says. “This is a great way to participate in that. After the event, you can do whatever you want. It’s all ages. You can bring your kids. It’s wholesome, fun and a good way to get it out of your system.”

The Denver stop is expected to draw around 9,000 people, Hunt said, a number he called “about average” for the series.

“People seem really excited about it,” he says. “Unless something goes haywire, I don’t know why we wouldn’t do it again in Denver. It is clear there is demand for this kind of event in Denver.”

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People pose with their medals from a previous Diplo’s Run Club. Ryan Bethke

Finding the right site, however, was not as simple as picking a park and dropping in a stage. Hunt said the race route itself has to work around road closures, bus routes and the logistics of starting and finishing near the concert area. The bigger challenge is usually the post-race festival.

“What is challenging is finding a venue for the concert part,” Hunt says. “We try to find grassy venues that are picturesque and that we can get a permit for. I think if you did this in a cement parking lot, it wouldn’t be as good of a vibe. We try to do it in a place where it’s fun to be.”

Cheesman Park offered that kind of setting, though Hunt said producing a concert in a public park brings its own costs and complications, from bathrooms to security.

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“We usually go through 30 options for a venue,” he says. “You deal with those things again and again until the cosmos align and everything comes together.”

Diplo’s participation in the race is also central to the event’s identity. Hunt said the DJ is not simply lending his name to the series and appearing after everyone else does the physical work.

“He is out there running it with you,” Hunt says. “He is pretty competitive about how fast he is, and a lot of people show up and try to beat Diplo, and a lot of them do. It feels fun to beat him or have him beat you.”

Two people pose together during a previous Diplo’s Run Club event. Priscilla Rodriguez

For fans, that can also mean a quick finish-line interaction with an artist who might otherwise seem far less accessible.

“It’s a very easy place to get a photo or high five or dab him up at the finish line,” Hunt says. “Often, artists are very locked away, but he’s not. He is one of the people running. It gives shape and character to the experience.”

Diplo’s Run Club takes place Sunday, July 12, at Cheesman Park. The race starts at 9 a.m., with Charly Jordan at 10 a.m. and Diplo at 11 a.m. Packet pickup is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at ReelWorks, 1399 35th St. Registration and additional event information are available at diplosrunclub.com.