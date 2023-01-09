Dirtwire, Denver Comes Alive and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Dirtwire is eager and equipped to throw you for a loop at the Ogden Theatre on Friday, January 13, while Bison Days are kicking up the country crowd over at Number Thirty Eight all week.
Live for Live Music brings its Denver Comes Alive party to the Mission Ballroom on Friday, January 13, and Saturday, January 14; there's even a "comedown" brunch dedicated to that crowd at Revival Denver Public House on Sunday, January 15.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Momma's Electronic Mondays
Monday, January 9, 8 p.m.
Your Mom's House, 608 East 13th Avenue
$10-$15
Looking to spice up your Monday night? This Cap Hill venue's monthly event is for folks who need something electronic to start their week off right, from dubstep to drum and bass and everything in between. Drop by this week to catch electronic acts including Enzo, Prod.Bender, Edamami, 3ZB33 and Max Barbour.
Colorado for All: 2023 Sneaker Ball
Tuesday, January 10, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$75
Grab your blue sneakers and get yourself over to the Mission Ballroom to celebrate the inauguration of Governor Jared Polis and Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera. Carly Rae Jepsen, Belinda Carlisle and They Might Be Giants were selected by Colorado for All for the night of music.
Bison Days Presents: Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels
Wednesday, January 11, 6 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
This Wednesday marks the fifth of twelve Bison Days at Number Thirty Eight, an event showcasing some of the best country acts through January 22. The Burning Angels have been honky-tonkin' around the Mile High City for more than a decade, and definitely know how to serenade, y'all.
Wolf Lingo
Thursday, January 12, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$12
Three heavy rockers from around Colorado make up this fuzz-laden prog-metal project. Drop in this Thursday to hear grooves deeper than wizard dreams and enjoy earth-shaking tunes from fellow Denver psychonauts Moonlight Bloom and Sour Magic.
Dirtwire
Friday, January 13, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$27.50
By implementing a variety of instruments from around the world, Dirtwire constructs rhythms that take your mind to otherworldly places. The group uses equal parts electronic production and live string instrumentation to forge a subgenre that it calls "swamptronica."
Heavy Diamond Ring
Friday, January 13, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$15
When Sarah Anderson and Paul DeHaven from now-defunct Denver group Paper Bird formed the project known as Heavy Diamond Ring, they didn't realize they'd struck gold with its gripping indie Americana sound. Come experience some of Denver's finest folk heroes with fellow local support artists Hunter Burnette and Sturtz adding their soulful tunes to the mix as well.
Live for Live Music Presents: Denver Comes Alive
Friday, January 13, and Saturday, January 14, 6:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$25-$99.50
Denver Comes Alive returns to the Mission with a two-day lineup this time around. Friday hosts an impressive list of folk and bluegrass acts, such as Yonder Mountain String Band, Kitchen Dwellers and Maggie Rose. The second day's roster hits hard with funk and soul vibes from artists including Lettuce, The Word (John Medeski, Robert Randolph, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Ray Ray Holloman), The Main Squeeze and many more.
Gestalt's Mile High Showdown
Saturday, January 14, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$15
Local pop-rock outfit Gestalt's star is rising fast, so catch it while you can! The group has been rip-roaring around Denver honing its emo-punk chops for more than five years now, and is ready to show ’em off at the Mile High Showdown with other Denver acts Kenny Cornbread & the Biscuit Boys and The Cowards.
Sunday Comedown Brunch Series: Unofficial "Denver Comes Alive" Brunch
Sunday, January 15, 3 p.m.
Revival Denver Public House, 630 East 17th Avenue
Free
Need to revive that Denver Comes Alive vibe? If you're still feeling it after those two days at the Mission, then swing on down to catch the Phish tribute band Boy Man God Sh*t while you brunch it up in style.
King Pari
Sunday, January 15, 9 p.m.
Hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$12-$15
What better way to spend a cold Sunday than basking in the sunshiney light of King Pari? This indie-pop group has taken the Minneapolis sound to another level, pairing soaring vocals with electro-dub and lo-fi R&B to shape something called "stoner soul." Denver indie noise-pop project South of France opens the show.
