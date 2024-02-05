Tool, Disco Biscuits and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Kick off your week with a bang, when Tool returns to the Denver area to test out new material for an upcoming album at Ball Arena on Monday, February 5.
Meanwhile, the Disco Biscuits are set for a full-on Colorado takeover this week, beginning with a three-night run at Belly Up in Aspen starting Monday, February 5. The jam giants will then play the Boulder Theater on Friday, February 9, and Saturday, February 10, followed by a finale under the moniker Tractorbeam at the Fox Theatre on Sunday, February 11.
This weekend, Cold War Kids celebrates two decades of music during two nights at the Gothic Theatre on Friday, February 9, and Saturday, February 10, while Cory Wong takes over Mission Ballroom on Saturday, February 10.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Tool
Monday, February 5, 7:30 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$75-$150
Maynard James Keenan's merry band of progressive-metal pranksters returns to the Denver area this week after playing a mind-blowing show at Blue Arena in October. The group has been talking up its plans to hit the studio hard for a new album after this spring tour, so don't miss your chance to hear the new stuff in its nascent state before it gets perfected in the recording room. The progressive doom-metal shredders of Elder provide support.
Marley Hale
Tuesday, February 6, 8 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$12-$15
The up-and-coming country crooner Marley Hale has a songbook full of stories that sound as though they come straight from a rough-and-tumble rambling cowboy on the open range. Hale began writing songs at an early age while living in Austin, Texas, and kept processing her life through music as she drifted across the country. Now based in New York City, the folk singer is ready to share her catalogue full of catchy cosmic-country tunes. Portland, Oregon-based country-folk singer Mac Cornish is providing support on the tour, and Colorado country artist Erika Ryann helps open the show.
Slick Rick
Wednesday, February 7, 8 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
$34-$44
The game-changing rapper and record producer Richard Walters, aka Slick Rick, is in town to remind us how he helped pave the way for modern hip-hop as we know it. Slick Rick's big debut came in 1986, when he collaborated with the legendary Doug E Fresh on the hit single "La-Di-Da-Di," which has since been sampled by hundreds of other artists (most notably Snoop Dogg). The unprecedented reception for that track helped catapult Slick Rick's career as an MC; he then went on to release a string of solo albums that are still considered to be groundbreaking material in the evolution of hip-hop. The incredibly influential artist has also been talking about releasing a new album this year (his first in 24 years), so we might just get to hear some new songs by the legend himself this week.
3MoMezzos' Motown Valentine’s Day Concert
Thursday, February 8, 6:30 p.m.
Dazzle, 1080 14th Street
$20-$75
Get a head start on romancing your loved one at one of the best jazz clubs in the city, where three of Denver's most talented theater actresses and singers will be serenading the room with all of your favorite love songs from Motown and beyond. As a bonus, the club is offering a "Romance Package" that includes a bottle of wine, chocolate dessert and a red rose at your table.
Cold War Kids
Friday, February 9, and Saturday, February 10, 9 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$35.95
The blues-rock and soul-drenched darlings of Cold War Kids are celebrating twenty years of rocking out together by touring for a new album that marks the group's tenth studio LP. The self-titled new release incorporates all the best aspects of the band's repertoire from the last two decades, while also giving a glimpse of what lies ahead for the hardworking indie-rock heroes. Austin, Texas, indie-pop duo Hovvdy (which is also set to release a self-titled album later this year) provides support.
Cory Wong
Saturday, February 10, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$39.50
The ever-accomplished and always expanding multi-instrumentalist Cory Wong has been playing music in one form or another since a very young age. In his early twenties, he decided to pursue a professional career as a performing artist by studying jazz, but then went on to play with various R&B, funk and soul musicians until he finally found his own iconic sound. Wong has played with numerous notable artists (he's toured with Ben Rector, jammed with Prince's bandmates and even joined the popular funk group Vulfpeck in 2016), and during this tour, he'll be joined on stage by soulful folk-pop singer Monica Martin; the Mission show will also include opener LA LOM (the Los Angeles League of Musicians).
The Kills
Saturday, February 10, 8 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$45
Allison Mosshart and James Hince create pure rock and roll as the Kills. The two musicians met through a chance encounter in London, and they couldn't help but pursue a new kind of music together. The pair hit the scene in 2003 with a debut album full of catchy garage-punk hooks, and continue to make lo-fi albums dripping with dirty psychedelia that defy the norms of industry standards. They are currently on tour promoting their sixth studio album, God Games, which was released last October. Los Angeles garage-punk rockers the Paranoyds provide support.
The Disco Biscuits
Monday, February 5, Tuesday, February 6, and Wednesday, February 7, 8 p.m.
Belly Up Aspen, 450 South Galena Street, Aspen
$122-$222
Friday, February 9, and Saturday, February 10, 7:30 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$42.50-$52.50
Sunday, February 11, 9:30 p.m. (as Tractorbeam)
Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder
$42.50-$47.50
After owning a three-night run at premier Aspen venue Belly Up, the jamtronic purveyors in the Disco Biscuits will bring their Why We Dance Tour to Boulder for three more nights. The four friends from Philly have been honing their electro-trance fusion tunes for almost three decades now, and from the looks of it, they don't plan on stopping anytime soon. The group's last performance of this run will be billed as Tractorbeam, which is a pseudonym for the artists to play under while exploring new formats and genres that they wouldn't normally use.
Nate Smith
Sunday, February 11, 7:30 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$25-$35
Country rock's next hottest act, Nate Smith, is ready to set the world on fire. The lifelong musician previously tried to give the Nashville dream a shot, but didn't quite make it. He returned home to the West Coast, but after losing his house in the tragic Paradise, California, wildfires, he wrote a searing song about the unfortunate experience. That song earned him national attention, and much like a phoenix, his career rose from the ashes with a second shot at fame.
