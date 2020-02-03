The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Atlanta hip-hop duo EarthGang brings its Welcome to Mirrorland Tour to Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom tonight, with Mick Jenkins, Wynee and Jurdan Bryant opening. The week's lineup also includes Soulfly at the Marquis Theater, Horrorpops at the Oriental Theater, Ally Venable Band at Globe Hall and Steve Gadd Band for two nights at Dazzle. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3
EarthGang
$25.95-$69.95, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Soulfly
$23, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Danish String Quartet
$30-$75, 6 p.m., Nocturne
Resale Concert Tickets
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4
Horrorpops
$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
International Guitar Night XX
$35-$45, 7:30 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center
Slow Hollows
$14, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
J.I.
$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Steve Gadd Band (also February 5)
$20-$60, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5
Teddy Swims
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Ally Venable Band
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Phora
$28, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Samantha Fish
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Wake Up and Live
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Amelie Quartet
$10-$12, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Avery*Sunshine
$20-$60, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!