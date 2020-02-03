The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Atlanta hip-hop duo EarthGang brings its Welcome to Mirrorland Tour to Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom tonight, with Mick Jenkins, Wynee and Jurdan Bryant opening. The week's lineup also includes Soulfly at the Marquis Theater, Horrorpops at the Oriental Theater, Ally Venable Band at Globe Hall and Steve Gadd Band for two nights at Dazzle. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3

EarthGang

$25.95-$69.95, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Soulfly

$23, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Danish String Quartet

$30-$75, 6 p.m., Nocturne

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4



Horrorpops

$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

International Guitar Night XX

$35-$45, 7:30 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center

Slow Hollows

$14, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

J.I.

$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Steve Gadd Band (also February 5)

$20-$60, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Teddy Swims

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Ally Venable Band

$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Phora

$28, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Samantha Fish

$25-$27, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Wake Up and Live

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Amelie Quartet

$10-$12, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Avery*Sunshine

$20-$60, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.