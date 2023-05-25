Emancipator, $UICIDEBOY$ and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Navigation
May 25, 2023 6:44AM

Emancipator plays a benefit show at Mission next month!
Emancipator plays a benefit show at Mission next month! emancipatormusic / facebook
Downtempo chill-tronica producer Emancipator will play Mission Ballroom, along with well-known trip-hop producer RJD2, on Saturday, June 24, as part of a benefit concert series for the nonprofit M.A.P.S. (Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies). Tickets for this show are $34.95-$45 and are on sale now.

New Orleans hip-hop duo $UICIDEBOY$ announced a forty-stop tour that will swing through Red Rocks for two nights on Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31. Tickets are $196-$1,224 and are on sale now.

Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:

New Show / On Sale Dates

BALL ARENA
Niall Horan: "The Show" Live on Tour 2024: Fri., July 19, 7:30 p.m.

BELLCO THEATRE
 Psychedelic Furs: With Squeeze, Fri., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., $89-$436
Jhayco: Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $65-$219
Los Tigres del Norte: Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $97-$192

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Jeleel!: Real Raw Tour!: Wed., June 7, 7 p.m., $20
Braid: With despAIR Jordan, Tue., July 25, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35.
Eddie Zuko: Wed., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$70
Dylan Matthew: No Rain No Flowers Tour: Mon., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $22.95-$25
G Flip: Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Deer Tick: With Abby Hamilton, Sat., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Netta Barzilai: Fri., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$30

BOULDER THEATER
Jai Wolf: Blue Babu Live: With Evan Giia and Myrne, Fri., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $35-$40
Matt Maeson: That’s My Cue Tour: Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $30-$32.50

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Men I Trust: With TOPS, Mon., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $29.99-$59.75

GOTHIC THEATRE
Fortunate Youth: With Kash'd Out and Dubbest, Sat., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $26.50-$59.50
Saint Motel: The Awards Show: Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $32.50
Roosevelt: Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $30
Laufey: The Bewitched Tour: Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m.

HI-DIVE
Glassing: With Deep Cross, Psychic Killers and Palehorse/Palerider., Wed., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $15-$18

MARQUIS THEATER
Chloe Lilac: Mon., June 26, 6:30 p.m., $18
Grip: Wed., July 12, 7 p.m., $18
Isadora Eden: With Pink Lady Monster and Rose Variety, Sat., July 15, 7 p.m., $15
Josiah Johnson: Fri., July 28, 7 p.m., $21.50
Gel: With Truth Cult, Public Opinion and Destiny Bond, Sat., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $22
The Anchor: US/Canada Tour 2023: With Notions, Sat., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $15
Jockstrap: Wed., Sept. 27, 7 p.m., $25
Scowl: With Militarie Gun, Big Laugh and Destiny Bond, Wed., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $20

MERCURY CAFE
Kiltro (“Underbelly” Album Release Show): With Nina De Freitas, Thu., June 1, 8 p.m., free

MISSION BALLROOM
Illenium: Official Trilogy Pre-Party: Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., $62.50-$99.50
Emancipator: Benefit Concert for MAPS: With RJD2 and Cloudchord, Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $34.95-$45
TV Girl & the Traveling All Star Band: Tue., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $34.50-$45

OGDEN THEATRE
Chappell Roan: The Midwest Princess Tour: Fri., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., $31
Droeloe: Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $30

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Big Styles and The COnnect present: The 106 & Party "Throwback Party": Sun., May 28, 9 p.m., $22-$37
Alabaster Deplume: Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $20-$35

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Mark Normand: Ya Don't Say Tour: Fri., Nov. 10, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $35-$59.75

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
$UICIDEBOY$: Grey Day Tour 2023: With Ghostemane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd, Sematary and Ramierz, Mon., Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m.; Tue., Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m., $196-$1224
Dirt Monkey X Jantsen: Stomping Grounds: With Virtual Riot b2b Barely Alive, G-Space and ALLEYCVT, Wed., Nov. 8, 6 p.m., $45-$79.95

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Reptoid: With Quits and Endless Nameless, Thu., June 1, 9 p.m., $10-$13

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Javier Rosas: Hombre de Ley Tour 2023: Sat., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $59.50-$99.50
Escape the Fate: Fri., Sept. 1, 4 & 6 p.m., $29.50
Jeff Rosenstock: With Small Crush, Tue., Dec. 5, 7 p.m., $23
Moon Taxi: With The Stews, Sat., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $35

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
