Emancipator, $UICIDEBOY$ and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Show / On Sale Dates



Downtempo chill-tronica producer Emancipator will play Mission Ballroom, along with well-known trip-hop producer RJD2 , on Saturday, June 24, as part of a benefit concert series for the nonprofit M.A.P.S. (Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies). Tickets for this show are $34.95-$45 and are on sale now.New Orleans hip-hop duo $UICIDEBOY$ announced a forty-stop tour that will swing through Red Rocks for two nights on Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31. Tickets are $196-$1,224 and are on sale now.Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:Fri., July 19, 7:30 p.m.With Squeeze, Fri., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., $89-$436Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $65-$219Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $97-$192Wed., June 7, 7 p.m., $20With despAIR Jordan, Tue., July 25, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35.Wed., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$70Mon., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $22.95-$25Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$25With Abby Hamilton, Sat., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $30-$35Fri., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$30With Evan Giia and Myrne, Fri., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $35-$40Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $30-$32.50With TOPS, Mon., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $29.99-$59.75With Kash'd Out and Dubbest, Sat., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $26.50-$59.50Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $32.50Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $30Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m.With Deep Cross, Psychic Killers and Palehorse/Palerider., Wed., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $15-$18Mon., June 26, 6:30 p.m., $18Wed., July 12, 7 p.m., $18With Pink Lady Monster and Rose Variety, Sat., July 15, 7 p.m., $15Fri., July 28, 7 p.m., $21.50With Truth Cult, Public Opinion and Destiny Bond, Sat., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $22With Notions, Sat., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $15Wed., Sept. 27, 7 p.m., $25With Militarie Gun, Big Laugh and Destiny Bond, Wed., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $20With Nina De Freitas, Thu., June 1, 8 p.m., freeFri., June 16, 8 p.m., $62.50-$99.50With RJD2 and Cloudchord, Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $34.95-$45Tue., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $34.50-$45Fri., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., $31Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $30Sun., May 28, 9 p.m., $22-$37Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $20-$35Fri., Nov. 10, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $35-$59.75With Ghostemane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd, Sematary and Ramierz, Mon., Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m.; Tue., Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m., $196-$1224With Virtual Riot b2b Barely Alive, G-Space and ALLEYCVT, Wed., Nov. 8, 6 p.m., $45-$79.95With Quits and Endless Nameless, Thu., June 1, 9 p.m., $10-$13Sat., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $59.50-$99.50Fri., Sept. 1, 4 & 6 p.m., $29.50With Small Crush, Tue., Dec. 5, 7 p.m., $23With The Stews, Sat., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $35