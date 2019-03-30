Celebrating 25 Years of the Westword Music Showcase: Porlolo

On June 29, we'll present our 25th Westword Music Showcase. The event has grown dramatically since it was founded in 1995 with just a handful of bands playing around LoDo. In 2019, more than 75 local acts will fill venues throughout the Golden Triangle, while national headliners CHVRCHES, Jai Wolf, JAUZ, Bishop Briggs, Crooked Colours, lovelytheband, the Knocks, the Wrecks and SHAED will play the two main stages.

Many of the artists who have participated in the Showcase have gone on to worldwide success, while others continue to perform for loyal local audiences. And some have cashed in and left music altogether.

Erin Roberts has been honing her craft for years with Porlolo, expanding and contracting her band and developing her songwriting skills. Recently she quit a job and then dropped a new song that is all about quitting. She's going full steam ahead with her music, though, with a new album in the works slated to come out this year. We recently caught up with Roberts to ask about her experiences playing the Westword Music Showcase and her thoughts about Denver's music scene.