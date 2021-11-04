Jason Isbell, Drive-By Truckers and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Drive-By Truckers, who released two albums last year (The Unraveling and The New OK), headline the Ogden Theatre on February 25, with Ryley Walker opening. Tickets ($36-$40) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 5. The band also plays at the Aggie Theatre on February 26 and at Belly Up Aspen on February 27.
Jason Isbell, who was in Drive-By Truckers for six years before pursuing a solo career, returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, May 3, with his band the 400 Unit. Waxahatchee opens. Tickets ($47-$99) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 5.
Pioneering electronic act Kraftwerk, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last weekend, headlines Red Rocks on Thursday, June 30, as part of its 3-D North American summer tour. Tickets ($49.95-$129.95) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 5.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Celeste Kay: With Dustmyte, Brock Barrett, Wed., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
AGGIE THEATRE
Drive-By Truckers: With Ryley Walker, Sat., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $35-$39.50
The Main Squeeze: Thu., March 24, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Thin Air Crew: Fri., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Destroyer: Wed., April 27, 8 p.m., $22.
Donavon Frankenreiter: Sun., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $25.75.
Hurray for the Riff Raff: With Anjimile, Wed., April 6, 8 p.m., $20.
Joywave: Wed., March 9, 6 p.m., $25.
Marc Broussard: Thu., May 26, 8 p.m., $25.
BOULDER THEATER
Chelsea Cutler: With Adam Melchor and Rosie, Sat., April 9, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50.
The Music of Cream: Ft. Will Johns and Kofi Baker performing Disraeli Gears and Clapton classics, Tue., May 17, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Jantsen: With DMVU, Secret Recipe, Bass Temple, Sat., Jan. 8, 8 p.m., $20.
The Main Squeeze: Fri., March 25, 9 p.m.
Mass Relay: With Low Frequency Output, Cap'n Swivler, Black Wolf Sound, MIrTyme, Sat., Dec. 11, 8:30 p.m., $15.
SHIFT: Ft. Break Science with Casual Commander, Deezy Le Phunk (live), Mikey Thunder, Wed., Nov. 24, 8:30 p.m., $10-$25.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
DaBaby: Tue., Jan. 25, 7 p.m., $69.95-$79.95.
Luis R. Conriquez: With Los Huracanes, Conjunto Primavera & Los Rieleros, Sat., Nov. 27, 7 p.m., $70.
Mat Kearney: Fri., May 6, 7 p.m., $32.50-$59.50.
FOX THEATRE
The Main Squeeze: Sat., March 26, 9 p.m., $17.50-$20.
GLOBE HALL
Animal Soup: With Colridge and Nolen Ramminger, Thu., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $12.
David Hause: Thu., March 17, 8 p.m., $17.
The Greeting Committee: Wed., March 2, 8 p.m., $18.
Jerry Joseph: Wed., Dec. 15, 8 p.m.
Joseph: Tue., May 3, 7 p.m.; Wed., May 4, 7 p.m.
Neal Francis: With Gold Leader, Thu., Dec. 30, 7 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 31, 7 p.m., $30.
Pilot the Machine: With the Slacks, Mrs. Nesbitt, Super Clang! and Lazarus Horse, Sun., Dec. 5, 3 p.m., $12.
Redamancy: With Horsebitch and To Be Astronauts, Thu., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $12.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Decibel Magazine Tour: Ft. Obituary and Municipal Waste with Enforced, Gatecreeper, Spiritworld, Fri., Feb. 11, 7 p.m., $28.50.
The Dip: With Kiltro, Sun., April 24, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
The Sword: With Zombi, Wed., March 9, 9 p.m., $30.
HI-DIVE
Alice Longyu Gao: With Alice Gas, Fri., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
HQ
Agent Orange: With the Pitch Invasion and the Blackeyed Saints, Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $18-$150.
Angry Samoan: 40th anniversary of Back From Samoa album. With the Pitch Invasion and Nobodys, Fri., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $18-$125.
Bootblacks: With Plague Garden and DJ Kilgore, Tue., April 12, 8 p.m., $10-$80.
Cults: Tue., March 1, 8:30 p.m., $24-$175.
Earthless: Sat., Feb. 5, 9 p.m., $20-$150.
Haunt: With Screamer, Traveler, Saber, Tue., April 26, 8 p.m., $12-$80.
Itchy-O: Thu., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $40-$50.
Skatenigs: With Revolting Cocks DJ set, Sat., Feb. 19, 11 p.m., $15-$125.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Hit for Stats: With PreDAT and Funetic, Sun., Dec. 5, 2 p.m., $12.
Just Friends: Mon., March 28, all ages, 7 p.m.
LOST LAKE
Ancient Colossal: With Goat Hill Massacre, Widdlywah and The Marred, Fri., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
People Like Me: With Gestalt, Modern Lingo and Addie Tonic, Fri., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $12.
Whatever We Are: With Pross, Thu., Feb. 10, 7 p.m., $15.
MARQUIS THEATER
Yob: With True Widow, Thu., March 24, 7 p.m., $23.50.
MISSION BALLROOM
Gary Allan: Sat., April 30, 8 p.m., $40-$100.
Greensky Bluegrass: Fri., Jan. 7, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 8, 8 p.m., $39.95-$85.
OGDEN THEATRE
Bob Moses: With Amtrac (live), Sat., April 16, 9 p.m., $35-$38.
Cat Power: Wed., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $35-$75.
Chelsea Cutler: With Adam Melchor and Rosie, Sun., April 10, 8 p.m., $32-$75.
Drive-By Truckers: With Ryley Walker, Fri., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $36-$40.
Hulk Gang (4B + Valentino Khan): Thu., Dec. 23, 8 p.m., $29.50-$75.
Mammoth WVH & Dirty Honey: Sun., Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m., $29.50.
Spiritualized: Mon., April 4, 8 p.m., $45-$79.
ORIENTAL THEATER
All That Remains: With Miss May I, Varials and Tallah, Tue., April 5, 6:30 p.m., $28-$200.
The Birthday Massacre: With Julien K, The Midnight Marionettes and DJJulian Black, Sat., March 5, 8 p.m., $25-$250.
Frontline Assembly: With Rein, Thu., May 12, 8 p.m., $25-$200.
TSOL: With the Stick Ups, Fri., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $20.
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Bruce Dickinson: Sun., Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m., $34.50-$64.50.
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram: Thu., May 19, 7:30 p.m., $25-$45.
Pavement: Mon., Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$125.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit: With Waxahatchee, Tue., May 3, 7 p.m., $47-$99.
Kraftwerk in 3-D: Thu., June 30, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$129.95.
Mt. Joy: Wed., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $55-$79.50.
SUMMIT
Pecos & the Rooftops: Sat., Jan. 15, 7 p.m., $17.
Set It Off: Wed., Feb. 9, 5:30 p.m., $27.
