August 4, 2022 5:55AM

The Colorado Symphony Chorus performs at Boettcher Concert Hall.
The Colorado Symphony Chorus performs at Boettcher Concert Hall.
Boettcher Concert Hall has announced a slate of new shows, including Colorado Symphony performances of such classic works as Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade" and George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue." Find dates and ticket prices below.

Liquid Stranger will draw Colorado's EDM crowd to Mission Ballroom for a three-night run November 17-19. Tickets are $32.50-$79.

Pink Hawks, one of Denver's best Latin-infused bands, opens a free show with Black Creatures at Number 38 on Thursday, August 18.

Here's every new Denver concert announcement:

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BALISTERI VINEYARDS
17th Annual "Live at the Vineyards": With the Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra, Sat., Aug. 13, 6:30 p.m., $80-$125

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Sun Room: Tue., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $20
The War and Treaty: Thu., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $23

BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue: With Peter Oundjian, Fri., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 18, 1 p.m., $15-$98
Tribute to Stephen Sondheim: With Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Sat., Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98
Dragon Conducts Scheherazade: With the Colorado Symphony, Fri., Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 2, 1 p.m., $15-$98
Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Américas: With the Colorado Symphony, Thu., Oct. 6, 7 p.m
Warner Bros. presents Bugs Bunny at the Symphony: With the Colorado Symphony, Sat., Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 9, 2:30 p.m., $15-$98

BOULDER THEATER
Wax Motif: With BRKLYN, Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $22-$27
Fruition: With Heavy Diamond Ring, Fri., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Trevor Wallace - Are You That Guy? Tour: Thu., Dec. 8, 7 p.m., $32-$42

CARIBOU ROOM
Rocket Parade (Indoor Show): With Dream Machine., Sat., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $10

FOX THEATRE
OG Garage A Trois: With Charlie Hunter, Skerik and Stanton Moore, Sat., Sept. 10, 10:30 p.m., $25-$29.50
Oh He Dead: With Trusetto, Tue., Sept. 13, 9 p.m., $15-$18

GLOBE HALL
DARKARTS: With the Patient Zeros, Sat., Aug. 20, 9 p.m., $20

GRIZZLY ROSE
Mike Ryan: Fri., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $15
Wheeler Walker: Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $30
David Nail: Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $25

HERMAN'S HIDEAWAY
The Country Music Showdown: With Tanner Burch and Phil Miller., Sat., Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

HI-DIVE
DANCE THERAPY: With Peer Review, Diego Andrés, Routing Number and M.Lin, Fri., Aug. 5, 9 p.m., $10
Empathy Test: With NITE and DJ Niq V, Sat., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $18-$20
The Band Ice Cream: With Tarantula Bill and Calamity., Wed., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Jenny Don't and the Spurs: Wed., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $15-$18

LARIMER LOUNGE
Max Low: With Alana English and Hanna Jan, Fri., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., free
Open House: With Lebeau, Hawlee and Fër Shor, Sun., Sept. 4, 9 p.m., free

MEOW WOLF
Tourist: Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $25
Township Rebellion: Fri., Oct. 14, 10 p.m., $25
Allen Stone's Karaoke Extravaganza: Sat., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $75-$159
FRENSHIP - Big Boys in Small Rooms: With kate the dreamer, Wed., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $20
Jerro: Sat., Nov. 19, 9 p.m., $30

MISSION BALLROOM
Liquid Stranger: Thu., Nov. 17, 8 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 18, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 19, 9 p.m., $32.50-$79

MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
Psycho Love: With Back Stabbath, Twisted Escape and Oden on Our Side, Fri., Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
Fragile City: With Crimson's End, Anti-Formula and House of Horrors, Sat., Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
Dead on a Sunday: With Rocky Mountain Oysters, Ipecac and Dayshaper, Fri., Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18

NISSI'S
ATOMGA: With Float Like a Buffalo, Thu., Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., 15-$30
Beatles vs Stones: A Musical Showdown: Sat., Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., $25-$35

NUMBER 38
Colorado Week: With Diva Dining Drag Show and DJ NoizeyxFlo, free. [edit secondary] With MG Bailey, Thu., Aug. 4, 4 p.m., free. With Old Man Saxon and DJ Sierra Myst, Fri., Aug. 5, 4 p.m., free. With Shovelin Stone and Kingdom Jasmine, Sat., Aug. 6, 11 a.m., free. With Drag Brunch and Dear Marsha, Sun., Aug. 7, 11 a.m., free
The Black Creatures: With Pink Hawks, Thu., Aug. 18, 6 p.m., free

OGDEN THEATRE
Bad Suns: With Last Dinosaurs and Quarters of Change, Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $25.50-$65
Cory Wong - Power Station Tour: With Sierra Hull and Robbie Wulfsohn, Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $32.50
BRONDO: Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $10-$25
BoomBox: With Lucid Vision and Edamame, Sat., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., $35.95

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Citizen Dan - A Steely Dan Experience: Fri., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $25-$30
The Docksiders: Thu., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $18-$25

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Lane 8 - The Reviver Tour: With Le Youth, Massane (Live) and EMBRZ, Thu., Sept. 8, 6 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 11, 5 p.m., $59.95-$99.95
SLANDER: With Sub Focus, Moore Kismet, Leotrix and Saka (11/9), with EPTIC, Dimension, Leotrix and Nitepunk (11/10), Wed., Nov. 9, 6 p.m.; Thu., Nov. 10, 6 p.m., $45-$89.50

ROXY ON BROADWAY
Welcome Back: With Rocky Burning and Sour Magic, Fri., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $10
Coastless Creatives Presents: Moonrise: With The Travelin’ Rose Band, Bailey Elora and Bennet Lemaster, Sat., Sept. 10, 9:30 p.m., $18

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Lucky Spell: With Claire Heywood and Frail Talk, Thu., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Glueman: With Tuff Bluff and Flor De La Luna, Sat., Aug. 27, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Dry Ice: With Roseville, Broken Record and safekeeper, Thu., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Zealot: With Rowboat, Sat., Sept. 3, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Joe Kaplow: With Jordan Lucas and Kingdom Jasmine, Sat., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Notes & Jokes: With Rodney Perry, Rion Evans and A Girl Named Sethe., Sat., Sept. 3, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $40
Natalie Tatum: Fri., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $55

THE VENUE
Corey Feldman: With Zakk DeBono & the Broken Circle, Sat., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., $25-$225

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
