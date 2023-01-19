Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Pedro the Lion and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Support Us

Rainbow Kitten Surprise knows just how to woo you
Rainbow Kitten Surprise returns to Red Rocks on Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6, but not before spending two nights at Dillon Amphitheater on Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3. Tickets for the Dillon shows are $55-$65 and go on sale Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the Red Rocks run are $59.95-$95 and go on sale at the same time.

Pedro the Lion just booked a show at Globe Hall on Wednesday, June 21. Tickets are $25, and the Spotify presale begins on Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m.

Here's every new Denver concert announcement:


New Show / On Sale Dates

BALL ARENA
 Rauw Alejandro: Saturno World Tour 2023: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $49.95-$209.95

THE BLACK BOX
Sub.mission presents: Sicaria Sound: With wood.wurks, Atek and Fathomless, Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $20-$25
ØST: Ømit: With Overland, wngdu and Lauryn Lesley, Thu., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $15-$25
The Rust presents: Smigonaut: With Maxfield, Charles Nimbus and callmenikkip, Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Mindex: With Soulacybin and Crimbrule, Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25

BLACK BUZZARD
Author of Your Downfall: With The Leshen Gone and Full Heathen, Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $15-$20
It's Always Sunny in Tijuana: With Aethereus and Flesh Digest, Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Emily Nenni: Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $16-$20
Pony Bradshaw: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $15-$20

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Elder: With Ruby the Hatchet and Howling Giant, Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $20

BOULDER THEATER
Ani DiFranco: With Pieta Brown, Wed., March 15, 8 p.m.; Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $35-$50

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Moontricks: With SaQi (ft. Diamonde), Mark Woodyard and Butl3r, Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $20
Wake Up and Live: 11th Annual Bob Marley Birthday Celebration: With Luna Shade and Pomegranate Sounds, Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $15

ENIGMA BAZAAR
Mike Mauer Band: Fri., Feb. 3, 7 p.m., $5
Brian Hornbuckle Band: Sat., Feb. 4, 7 p.m., $5
Tansy Wine: With Vera Zane and Zero Hour Tango, Sun., Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., $7
Dig Deep: Fri., Feb. 10, 7 p.m., $7

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Natalia Jimenez: Sat., Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m., $85-$240

FOX THEATRE
Rainbow Full of Sound: Thu., April 6, 8 p.m., $15-$17.50
Dogs in a Pile: Winter Rescue Tour: Fri., April 14, 8:30 p.m., $11-$13

GLOBE HALL
Bobby Miller Band: With Charlie Apple and Tupelo Honey, Thu., Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m., $14
Dive Bards: With Interrobang and All Through the Night, Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $14
Violence in Violet: With Aligned in Ruins, Ocean Effect and Silhouette Death, Sun., Feb. 12, 4 p.m., $14
Cryptic Witch: With Wolf Lingo, Megatheria and Stone Disciple, Sun., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $12
ALEXSUCKS: With Blurredradio and IMNOTMARS, Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $16.50
Bad Bunny Bday Bash: Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., $20
Nebula: With the Atomic Bitchwax and Love Gang, Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $20
Willi Carlisle: Sat., April 22, 9 p.m.
Bankrol Hayden: The 29 Tour: Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $20-$54
Pedro the Lion: With Erik Walters, Wed., June 21, 8 p.m., $25

GRIZZLY ROSE
Michael Ray: Fri., May 19, 8 a.m., $30

HI-DIVE
Gabriel Albelo & the Midnight Temples: With Los Toms and Galleries, Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15
The Red Scare: With Sunnnner, LEGS. The Band. and Cellar Smellar, Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Midwife: With H Lite, Polly Urethane and Debaser, Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Lorelle Meets the Obsolete: With Wave Decay and DJ Novak, Wed., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Cumbia Night: Vol. 4: With Ritmo Cascabel, Gata Galáctica and Don Chicharrón, Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $18-$20
KEN Mode: With Frail Body, Abrams and Fathers, Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Protomartyr: Tue., March 28, 8 p.m., $18-$20

HQ
Coastless Creatives presents: Midwest Midfest: With hellocentral, Gestalt, Horse Bitch and Loser's Club, Sun., Feb. 19, 9 p.m., $18-$22

LARIMER LOUNGE
Tonguebyte: With Fun Machine and Navarro, Sun., Feb. 12, 4 p.m., $14
Born in the USA: With Radio Free Denver and Sisters of the Moon, Sun., Feb. 26, 4 p.m., $14
Carlie Hanson: Tue., March 7, 8 p.m., $19.99
Sultan + Shepard After Party: Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $25
VÉRITÉ: Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $23.50-$88.50
Big Joanie: Sun., March 19, 8 p.m., $17
Phoneboy: Tue., April 18, 8 p.m., $16

LOADED
American Idiot (Tribute to Green Day): Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $10
Jeron Pierce: Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $10
O'Connor Brothers Band: Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $10
Indigo Jones: With Leewater, AJ Angels and Chris Cart3r, Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $10
Bottle Rocket Science: With Big Lid, Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $10
Desert Radio (Queens of the Stone Age tribute): Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $10
Connor Terrones: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $10

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Kevin Devine: With The New Amsterdams, Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $20
Death Valley Girls: Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., $15.99
Archer Oh: With Surely Tempo, Tue., March 28, 8 p.m., $16
Dogs in a Pile: Wed., March 29, 8 p.m.; Wed., April 5, 8 p.m.; Wed., April 12, 8 p.m.; Wed., April 19, 8 p.m., $15-$40
The Murder Capital: Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $18
Tanukichan: With Winter, Fri., May 12, 8 p.m., $15

OGDEN THEATRE
Dr. Fresch: With BIJOU, Corrupt (UK) and Longstoryshort, Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $27.50-$35

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
The Stone Foxes: Sun., March 26, 9 p.m., $21-$28

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Peekaboo: With Rusko, Minnesota, NotLö and Mport, Wed., April 26, 6 p.m., $42.50-$79.95
Rainbow Kitten Surprise: With The Brook & The Bluff, Wed., July 5, 7:30 p.m.; Thu., July 6, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$95

ROXY ON BROADWAY
Charlie Rae: Fri., Jan. 20, 6 p.m., free
Zealot: Fri., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Derek Dames Ohl: Sat., Jan. 21, 6 p.m., free
Last Reel Hero: With Opalites and DJ Monkey Man, Sat., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $13-$15
Friendly Reminders: Fri., Jan. 27, 6 p.m., free
Creekbed: With Many Mountains and Daniel Mermilliod, Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $10
Many Mountains: Sat., Jan. 28, 6 p.m., free
Love Language: Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $15-$20

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Almira Gulch: With Equine and Witch Baby, Thu., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., $10
Cashmere Sweater: With Derek Dames Ohl, Thu., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $10
NITE VISION: All Vinyl Dance Party: With DJ Kay Bay and Funk Hunk, Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., free
Chella and the Charm: With Calamity, Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Bayside High presents: The Heart-Ons: Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12
The Totally Rad 90’s Tour!: With Otis Julius and DJ Strawstone, Thu., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$45
Disco Doom: With with Taleen Kali and Pleasure Prince, Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $15-$18

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Club 90s Presents: Midnight Memories 1D Night: Fri., March 3, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20
COLORS Worldwide Presents: R&B Only Live: Fri., March 24, 8:30 p.m.; Sat., March 25, 8:30 p.m.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
