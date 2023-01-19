Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Pedro the Lion and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Pedro the Lion just booked a show at Globe Hall on Wednesday, June 21. Tickets are $25, and the Spotify presale begins on Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m.
Here's every new Denver concert announcement:
BALL ARENA
New Show / On Sale Dates
Rauw Alejandro: Saturno World Tour 2023: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $49.95-$209.95
THE BLACK BOX
Sub.mission presents: Sicaria Sound: With wood.wurks, Atek and Fathomless, Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $20-$25
ØST: Ømit: With Overland, wngdu and Lauryn Lesley, Thu., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $15-$25
The Rust presents: Smigonaut: With Maxfield, Charles Nimbus and callmenikkip, Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Mindex: With Soulacybin and Crimbrule, Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25
BLACK BUZZARD
Author of Your Downfall: With The Leshen Gone and Full Heathen, Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $15-$20
It's Always Sunny in Tijuana: With Aethereus and Flesh Digest, Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Emily Nenni: Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $16-$20
Pony Bradshaw: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $15-$20
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Elder: With Ruby the Hatchet and Howling Giant, Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $20
BOULDER THEATER
Ani DiFranco: With Pieta Brown, Wed., March 15, 8 p.m.; Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $35-$50
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Moontricks: With SaQi (ft. Diamonde), Mark Woodyard and Butl3r, Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $20
Wake Up and Live: 11th Annual Bob Marley Birthday Celebration: With Luna Shade and Pomegranate Sounds, Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $15
ENIGMA BAZAAR
Mike Mauer Band: Fri., Feb. 3, 7 p.m., $5
Brian Hornbuckle Band: Sat., Feb. 4, 7 p.m., $5
Tansy Wine: With Vera Zane and Zero Hour Tango, Sun., Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., $7
Dig Deep: Fri., Feb. 10, 7 p.m., $7
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Natalia Jimenez: Sat., Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m., $85-$240
FOX THEATRE
Rainbow Full of Sound: Thu., April 6, 8 p.m., $15-$17.50
Dogs in a Pile: Winter Rescue Tour: Fri., April 14, 8:30 p.m., $11-$13
GLOBE HALL
Bobby Miller Band: With Charlie Apple and Tupelo Honey, Thu., Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m., $14
Dive Bards: With Interrobang and All Through the Night, Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $14
Violence in Violet: With Aligned in Ruins, Ocean Effect and Silhouette Death, Sun., Feb. 12, 4 p.m., $14
Cryptic Witch: With Wolf Lingo, Megatheria and Stone Disciple, Sun., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $12
ALEXSUCKS: With Blurredradio and IMNOTMARS, Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $16.50
Bad Bunny Bday Bash: Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., $20
Nebula: With the Atomic Bitchwax and Love Gang, Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $20
Willi Carlisle: Sat., April 22, 9 p.m.
Bankrol Hayden: The 29 Tour: Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $20-$54
Pedro the Lion: With Erik Walters, Wed., June 21, 8 p.m., $25
GRIZZLY ROSE
Michael Ray: Fri., May 19, 8 a.m., $30
HI-DIVE
Gabriel Albelo & the Midnight Temples: With Los Toms and Galleries, Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15
The Red Scare: With Sunnnner, LEGS. The Band. and Cellar Smellar, Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Midwife: With H Lite, Polly Urethane and Debaser, Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Lorelle Meets the Obsolete: With Wave Decay and DJ Novak, Wed., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Cumbia Night: Vol. 4: With Ritmo Cascabel, Gata Galáctica and Don Chicharrón, Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $18-$20
KEN Mode: With Frail Body, Abrams and Fathers, Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Protomartyr: Tue., March 28, 8 p.m., $18-$20
HQ
Coastless Creatives presents: Midwest Midfest: With hellocentral, Gestalt, Horse Bitch and Loser's Club, Sun., Feb. 19, 9 p.m., $18-$22
LARIMER LOUNGE
Tonguebyte: With Fun Machine and Navarro, Sun., Feb. 12, 4 p.m., $14
Born in the USA: With Radio Free Denver and Sisters of the Moon, Sun., Feb. 26, 4 p.m., $14
Carlie Hanson: Tue., March 7, 8 p.m., $19.99
Sultan + Shepard After Party: Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $25
VÉRITÉ: Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $23.50-$88.50
Big Joanie: Sun., March 19, 8 p.m., $17
Phoneboy: Tue., April 18, 8 p.m., $16
LOADED
American Idiot (Tribute to Green Day): Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $10
Jeron Pierce: Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $10
O'Connor Brothers Band: Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $10
Indigo Jones: With Leewater, AJ Angels and Chris Cart3r, Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $10
Bottle Rocket Science: With Big Lid, Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $10
Desert Radio (Queens of the Stone Age tribute): Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $10
Connor Terrones: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $10
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Kevin Devine: With The New Amsterdams, Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $20
Death Valley Girls: Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., $15.99
Archer Oh: With Surely Tempo, Tue., March 28, 8 p.m., $16
Dogs in a Pile: Wed., March 29, 8 p.m.; Wed., April 5, 8 p.m.; Wed., April 12, 8 p.m.; Wed., April 19, 8 p.m., $15-$40
The Murder Capital: Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $18
Tanukichan: With Winter, Fri., May 12, 8 p.m., $15
OGDEN THEATRE
Dr. Fresch: With BIJOU, Corrupt (UK) and Longstoryshort, Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $27.50-$35
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
The Stone Foxes: Sun., March 26, 9 p.m., $21-$28
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Peekaboo: With Rusko, Minnesota, NotLö and Mport, Wed., April 26, 6 p.m., $42.50-$79.95
Rainbow Kitten Surprise: With The Brook & The Bluff, Wed., July 5, 7:30 p.m.; Thu., July 6, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$95
ROXY ON BROADWAY
Charlie Rae: Fri., Jan. 20, 6 p.m., free
Zealot: Fri., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Derek Dames Ohl: Sat., Jan. 21, 6 p.m., free
Last Reel Hero: With Opalites and DJ Monkey Man, Sat., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $13-$15
Friendly Reminders: Fri., Jan. 27, 6 p.m., free
Creekbed: With Many Mountains and Daniel Mermilliod, Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $10
Many Mountains: Sat., Jan. 28, 6 p.m., free
Love Language: Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $15-$20
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Almira Gulch: With Equine and Witch Baby, Thu., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., $10
Cashmere Sweater: With Derek Dames Ohl, Thu., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $10
NITE VISION: All Vinyl Dance Party: With DJ Kay Bay and Funk Hunk, Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., free
Chella and the Charm: With Calamity, Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Bayside High presents: The Heart-Ons: Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12
The Totally Rad 90’s Tour!: With Otis Julius and DJ Strawstone, Thu., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$45
Disco Doom: With with Taleen Kali and Pleasure Prince, Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $15-$18
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Club 90s Presents: Midnight Memories 1D Night: Fri., March 3, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20
COLORS Worldwide Presents: R&B Only Live: Fri., March 24, 8:30 p.m.; Sat., March 25, 8:30 p.m.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.