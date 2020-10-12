Rainbow Kitten Surprise Jumps Into Colorado Cannabis

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has jumped into the cannabis game, partnering with a Colorado extraction lab to create a limited-edition live resin vaporizer cartridge.

The indie alt-rock group with one of music's most memorable names worked with Green Dot Labs to create the "THAT’S MY S#!T" cartridge, named after an RKS song. According to Green Dot CEO Alana Malone, the company was actually approached by RKS after bassist Charlie Holt tried a Green Dot vaporizer pen that was made through a similar partnership with Sound Tribe Sector 9.

Already having collaborated with STS9 and The Disco Biscuits, Malone and Green Dot were happy to work with another band. But creating a custom resin cartridge takes time, Malone says, with extractors taking input from RKS members to choose which strains and terpenes go into the final product.

“We have a discovery process where we go through each party and we really try to learn and explore their history with cannabis, and all the various flavors and effects that they’ve appreciated in their time using cannabis,” Malone explains. "And then, we talk about what we’re looking for in a product: what type of energy we want it to bring, and what the flavors and effects are for that.”

The kit comes with a special battery and live resin cartirdge. Courtesy of Green Dot Labs

The group settled on a smell and flavor profile made for the fall season, with notes of diesel fuel, lilac, soil and fresh pumpkin. The combination tends to lead users toward a "nice cross section of calming and uplifting," Malone adds.

Popular musicians are hardly in need of free weed, but few celebrities have cannabis products scientifically geared toward their work. This could even be noticed in upcoming RKS music, according to Holt.

"The GDL team shares our passion for cannabis as a source of creative inspiration and deep connection," the band's bassist says. "Our THAT’S MY S#!T carts have been in heavy rotation while we record new music during quarantine, and we hope everyone will enjoy this release as much as we have."

The cartridges are available to purchase at dispensaries across Colorado. Fans can also buy a matching THAT’S MY S#!T battery, featuring designs by artist Luke Martin.