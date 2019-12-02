The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Colorado Music Hall of Fame Presented by Comfort Dental: Going Back to Colorado: Class of 2019 is on Tuesday at Mission Ballroom and will induct Tommy Bolin, Zephyr, Otis Taylor, Freddi & Henchi, Tony Spicola and Wendy Kale. A Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album, featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff and Joey Molland, is Thursday at the Paramount Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, DECEMBER 2
Conan Gray
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra
$45-$55, 5:30 p.m., BDT Stage
Resale Concert Tickets
-
106.7 The Bull Birthday Bash: Michael Ray and Carly Pearce
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 / 6:30pm @ Grizzly Rose 5450 N Valley Hwy Denver CO 802165450 N Valley Hwy, Denver CO 80216View more dates and times at this location >
-
Conan Gray
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 / 8:00pm @ Ogden Theatre 935 East Colfax Avenue Denver CO 80218935 East Colfax Avenue, Denver CO 80218
-
With Confidence, Seaway, Between You and Me and Doll Skin
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 / 6:00pm @ Marquis Theater - CO 2009 Larimer Street Denver CO 802022009 Larimer Street, Denver CO 80202
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3
Colorado Music Hall of Fame Presented By Comfort Dental: Going Back to Colorado: Class of 2019
$39.95-$199.99, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Freddie Gibbs
$25-$85, 7 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Allah Las
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Emarosa
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Dragged Under
$16, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
GAMEjazz
$15-$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4
Kim Petras
$33.50-$38.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Turnover
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Sin Eater
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5
The Head and the Heart and Fitz & the Tantrums
$52.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
A Tribute to the Beatles' White Album
$49.50-$79.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Hanson
$39.95, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Laine Hardy
$27.50-$30, 7 p.m., Summit
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Morbid Angel
$29.95, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Fabio Frizzi
$29.75-$35, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Ocean Blue
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!