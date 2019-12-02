 


    Herban Planet
Fitz & the Tantrums co-headline the Mission Ballroom with the Head and the Heart on Thursday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | December 2, 2019 | 5:45am
Colorado Music Hall of Fame Presented by Comfort Dental: Going Back to Colorado: Class of 2019 is on Tuesday at Mission Ballroom and will induct Tommy Bolin, Zephyr, Otis Taylor, Freddi & Henchi, Tony Spicola and Wendy Kale. A Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album, featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff and Joey Molland, is Thursday at the Paramount Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

Conan Gray
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra
$45-$55, 5:30 p.m., BDT Stage

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

Colorado Music Hall of Fame Presented By Comfort Dental: Going Back to Colorado: Class of 2019
$39.95-$199.99, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Freddie Gibbs
$25-$85, 7 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Allah Las
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Emarosa
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Dragged Under
$16, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

GAMEjazz
$15-$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

Kim Petras
$33.50-$38.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Turnover
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Sin Eater
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

The Head and the Heart and Fitz & the Tantrums
$52.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

A Tribute to the Beatles' White Album
$49.50-$79.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Hanson
$39.95, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Laine Hardy
$27.50-$30, 7 p.m., Summit

Morbid Angel
$29.95, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Fabio Frizzi
$29.75-$35, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Ocean Blue
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

