The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Colorado Music Hall of Fame Presented by Comfort Dental: Going Back to Colorado: Class of 2019 is on Tuesday at Mission Ballroom and will induct Tommy Bolin, Zephyr, Otis Taylor, Freddi & Henchi, Tony Spicola and Wendy Kale. A Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album, featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff and Joey Molland, is Thursday at the Paramount Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

Conan Gray

$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra

$45-$55, 5:30 p.m., BDT Stage

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3



Colorado Music Hall of Fame Presented By Comfort Dental: Going Back to Colorado: Class of 2019

$39.95-$199.99, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Freddie Gibbs

$25-$85, 7 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Allah Las

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Emarosa

$16-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Dragged Under

$16, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

GAMEjazz

$15-$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

Kim Petras

$33.50-$38.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Turnover

$25-$28, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Sin Eater

$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5



The Head and the Heart and Fitz & the Tantrums

$52.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

A Tribute to the Beatles' White Album

$49.50-$79.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Hanson

$39.95, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Laine Hardy

$27.50-$30, 7 p.m., Summit

Morbid Angel

$29.95, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Fabio Frizzi

$29.75-$35, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Ocean Blue

$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

