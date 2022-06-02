Five Points Jazz Festival, Free Shows in Dillon and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

See the best jazz Denver has to offer when the Five Points Jazz Festival returns on Saturday, June 4, with Tivoli Club Brass Band, Annie Booth Sextet, Rico Jones Quartet, Brad Goode Quintet, Splifftet, Buckner Funken Jazz, Los Luces and much more. The best part? It's free!Colorado favorite the String Cheese Incident will be at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13. Tickets are $59.95. My Morning Jacket also hits up the beautiful outdoor venue with Joy Oladokun on Tuesday, August 23, and Wednesday, August 24. Tickets are $55-$85.Dillon has also announced a slew of free shows with remarkable acts including Futurebirds and Big Richard. Check out all the new concert announcements below:Wed., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $27.50With Goatwhore, Bewitcher and Caveman's Cult, Sat., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $20.50With Nothing, Wed., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $27.50With Katy Kirby, Mon., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $20Sat., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $15-$20Sun., July 17, 8 p.m., $39.75-$59.75This May Be the Last Time Tour: Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $49.50-$65With Zoe Keating, Fri., June 10, 7:30 p.m., $28-$43Sat., June 11, 7 p.m., freeSat., June 18, 7 p.m., freeFri., June 24, 7 p.m., freeSat., June 25, 7 p.m., freeSun., June 26, 6 p.m., freeWith Soja and Tribal Seeds, Thu., June 30, 5 p.m., $59.50Fri., July 1, 7 p.m., freeSat., July 2, 7 p.m., freeFri., July 8, 7 p.m., freeSat., July 9, 7 p.m., freeTue., July 12, 6 p.m.; Wed., July 13, 6 p.m., $59.95Fri., July 15, 7 p.m., $45With Hobo Village, Fri., July 22, 7 p.m., freeSat., July 23, 7 p.m., freeTue., July 26, 7 p.m., freeFri., July 29, 6:30 p.m., sold outSat., July 30, 7:30 p.m., freeWith Circles Around the Sun, Sat., Aug. 13, 5:30 p.m., $35Fri., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., freeSat., Aug. 20, 7 p.m., free.With Joy Oladokun, Tue., Aug. 23, 6:30 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m., $55-$85With Sierra Ferrell., Sat., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $39.50With Tiger Army and The Skints, Sat., Sept. 10, 5:30 p.m., $58.50-$179With Tivoli Club Brass Band, Annie Booth Sextet, Rico Jones Quartet, Brad Goode Quintet, Splifftet, Buckner Funken Jazz, Los Luces and many more, Sat., June 4, noon, free.Tue., June 28, 8 p.m., $49-$69With A Very Jerry Band, Mon., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$20With Robert Ellis, Fri., Sept. 2, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25With We Are the Asteroid, Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50.Tue., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$22With A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World, Silversun Pickups, The Maine and girlfriends, Fri., Aug. 19, 3:30 p.m., $9.33-$89.50Sat., Aug. 6, 6 p.m., $55-$175Sat., Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.50With The Avalanches, Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $65-$75Fri., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $20-$65Fri., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $25With Locate S,1 and Duck Turnstone, Wed., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $20Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $22.50.WITH Geezer.Rocks and Immortal Sÿnn, Fri., June 3, 7 p.m., $20-$160Tue., July 26, 7:30 p.m., $15-$170Thu., July 28, 7 p.m., $10With DJ Mozhgan., Fri., June 3, 9 p.m., $15Sat., June 11, 9 p.m., $5With Cloak, Wed., June 29, 8 p.m., $15-$18With Cronos Compulsion and Katalysk, Sun., July 24, 8 p.m., $12-$15.With Niis., Sun., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $13-$15The Regrettes - Further Joy Tour: With Alex Lahey, Mon., Aug. 8, 7 p.m., $23Thu., Sept. 22, 7 p.m.; Fri., Sept. 23, 7 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $35Fri., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $35-$75With Neal Francis, Dean Delray and Ashland Craft, Tue., Oct. 18, 7 p.m., $36.75-$75With The Humbuckers, Signs and Signals and Sweet Wyne, Fri., June 17, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18With Weird Cities, Dish Pit and Lex & Baz, Sat., June 18, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18With Phthisis, Insipidus and Cronos Compulsion, Thu., June 23, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18With Modern Lingo, Brooklane, Stray the Course and Keep Me Speechless, Fri., July 8, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18With Castele, Colony Collapse, Getbent. and Endless Nameless, Sat., July 30, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18.Ten Years Gone - A Led Zeppelin Tribute: Sat., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18With Claptone, Kyle Walker and J|Adore, Sat., Aug. 20, 6 p.m., $49.95-$125With Unprocessed and Death Tour, Thu., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $22.50Wed., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $25.75-$75With Wovenhand, Fri., July 8, 8:30 p.m., $18-$27.50Mon., July 18, 8 p.m., $15-$35Sat., July 23, 9 p.m., $24-$28.With In This Moment, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides and Cherry Bombs, Tue., Aug. 30, 5:30 p.m., $49.95-$85Sat., July 30, 8 p.m., $30Fri., Aug. 5, 7 & 10 p.m., $35-$40Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$30