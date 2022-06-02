Five Points Jazz Festival, Free Shows in Dillon and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Colorado favorite the String Cheese Incident will be at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13. Tickets are $59.95. My Morning Jacket also hits up the beautiful outdoor venue with Joy Oladokun on Tuesday, August 23, and Wednesday, August 24. Tickets are $55-$85.
Dillon has also announced a slew of free shows with remarkable acts including Futurebirds and Big Richard. Check out all the new concert announcements below:
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATESBLUEBIRD THEATER
Sons of Kemet: Wed., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $27.50
Incantation: With Goatwhore, Bewitcher and Caveman's Cult, Sat., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $20.50
Boris: With Nothing, Wed., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $27.50
Julia Jacklin: With Katy Kirby, Mon., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $20
Stop Light Observations: Sat., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $15-$20
BOULDER THEATER
Sal Vulcano: Sun., July 17, 8 p.m., $39.75-$59.75
Marc Maron: This May Be the Last Time Tour: Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $49.50-$65
CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM
Andrea Gibson: With Zoe Keating, Fri., June 10, 7:30 p.m., $28-$43
DILLON AMPHITHEATER
The Long Run (Colorado's Tribute to The Eagles): Sat., June 11, 7 p.m., free
Bonfire Dub: Sat., June 18, 7 p.m., free
The Brass Attack Band: Fri., June 24, 7 p.m., free
MarchFourth: Sat., June 25, 7 p.m., free
Jazz at the Summit: Sun., June 26, 6 p.m., free
Dirty Heads: With Soja and Tribal Seeds, Thu., June 30, 5 p.m., $59.50
The Nacho Men: Fri., July 1, 7 p.m., free
Air Force Falconaires Jazz Band: Sat., July 2, 7 p.m., free
Big Richard: Fri., July 8, 7 p.m., free
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band: Sat., July 9, 7 p.m., free
The String Cheese Incident: Tue., July 12, 6 p.m.; Wed., July 13, 6 p.m., $59.95
Trampled by Turtles: Fri., July 15, 7 p.m., $45
O’Connor Brothers Band: With Hobo Village, Fri., July 22, 7 p.m., free
Buckstein: Sat., July 23, 7 p.m., free
National Repertory Orchestra: Tue., July 26, 7 p.m., free
Caamp: Fri., July 29, 6:30 p.m., sold out
Futurebirds: Sat., July 30, 7:30 p.m., free
The Infamous Stringdusters: With Circles Around the Sun, Sat., Aug. 13, 5:30 p.m., $35
The Docksiders: Fri., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., free
Eyes Wide Open: Sat., Aug. 20, 7 p.m., free.
My Morning Jacket: With Joy Oladokun, Tue., Aug. 23, 6:30 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m., $55-$85
Shakey Graves: With Sierra Ferrell., Sat., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $39.50
Flogging Molly & the Interrupters: With Tiger Army and The Skints, Sat., Sept. 10, 5:30 p.m., $58.50-$179
FIVE POINTS
2022 Five Points Jazz Festival: With Tivoli Club Brass Band, Annie Booth Sextet, Rico Jones Quartet, Brad Goode Quintet, Splifftet, Buckner Funken Jazz, Los Luces and many more, Sat., June 4, noon, free.
FOX THEATRE
Golden Child: Tue., June 28, 8 p.m., $49-$69
Jerry Garcia’s 80th Birthday Party: With A Very Jerry Band, Mon., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Jamestown Revival: With Robert Ellis, Fri., Sept. 2, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25
Melvins: With We Are the Asteroid, Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50.
Avi Kaplan: Tue., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$22
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Channel 93.3's Big Gig: With A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World, Silversun Pickups, The Maine and girlfriends, Fri., Aug. 19, 3:30 p.m., $9.33-$89.50
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
LOONA: Sat., Aug. 6, 6 p.m., $55-$175
1ST BANK CENTER
Koe Wetzel: Sat., Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.50
The Chemical Brothers: With The Avalanches, Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $65-$75
GLOBE HALL
Laufey: Fri., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $20-$65
Maude Latour: Fri., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $25
GOTHIC THEATRE
Of Montreal: With Locate S,1 and Duck Turnstone, Wed., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $20
Om: Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $22.50.
HERMAN'S HIDEAWAY
BANG TANGO: WITH Geezer.Rocks and Immortal Sÿnn, Fri., June 3, 7 p.m., $20-$160
96 Bitter Beings: Tue., July 26, 7:30 p.m., $15-$170
Messer: Thu., July 28, 7 p.m., $10
HI-DIVE
Peer Review: With DJ Mozhgan., Fri., June 3, 9 p.m., $15
Funk Hunk & Friends: Sat., June 11, 9 p.m., $5
Bewitcher: With Cloak, Wed., June 29, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Mehenet: With Cronos Compulsion and Katalysk, Sun., July 24, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Death Bells: With Niis., Sun., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $13-$15
MARQUIS THEATER
Channel 93.3 Presents: The Regrettes - Further Joy Tour: With Alex Lahey, Mon., Aug. 8, 7 p.m., $23
Anberlin: Thu., Sept. 22, 7 p.m.; Fri., Sept. 23, 7 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $35
MISSION BALLROOM
FKJ: Fri., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $35-$75
Marcus King - Young Blood: With Neal Francis, Dean Delray and Ashland Craft, Tue., Oct. 18, 7 p.m., $36.75-$75
MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
SocialFuse: With The Humbuckers, Signs and Signals and Sweet Wyne, Fri., June 17, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
Grey Matter Circus: With Weird Cities, Dish Pit and Lex & Baz, Sat., June 18, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
Astral Tomb: With Phthisis, Insipidus and Cronos Compulsion, Thu., June 23, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
Chief State: With Modern Lingo, Brooklane, Stray the Course and Keep Me Speechless, Fri., July 8, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
MNMLST: With Castele, Colony Collapse, Getbent. and Endless Nameless, Sat., July 30, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18.
An Evening With: Ten Years Gone - A Led Zeppelin Tribute: Sat., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
NATIONAL WESTERN CENTER YARDS
Fisher B2B Chris Lake: With Claptone, Kyle Walker and J|Adore, Sat., Aug. 20, 6 p.m., $49.95-$125
OGDEN THEATRE
Polyphia: With Unprocessed and Death Tour, Thu., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $22.50
Matt Maeson - Never Had to Leave Tour: Wed., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $25.75-$75
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
David Eugene Edwards Solo: With Wovenhand, Fri., July 8, 8:30 p.m., $18-$27.50
Kamaal Williams: Mon., July 18, 8 p.m., $15-$35
Snap! 90's Dance Party: Sat., July 23, 9 p.m., $24-$28.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
107.9 KBPI's Birthday Bash: With In This Moment, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides and Cherry Bombs, Tue., Aug. 30, 5:30 p.m., $49.95-$85
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Mason Jennings: Sat., July 30, 8 p.m., $30
Euge Groove: Fri., Aug. 5, 7 & 10 p.m., $35-$40
Freddy Jones Band: Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$30
